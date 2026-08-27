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Alpha Omega US Dental Foundation welcomes Dr. Howard Israel to board of directors

Brings decades of leadership in oral and maxillofacial surgery, academic medicine, bioethics and dental education.

AO US Dental Foundation
Dr. Howard Israel
Dr. Howard Israel, clinical professor of surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine, a diplomate of the American Board of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and a member of the Holocaust Genocide Contemporary Bioethics Steering Committee. Credit: Courtesy of
(Aug. 27, 2026 / AO US Dental Foundation)

The Alpha Omega US Dental Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Howard Israel to its board of directors, bringing to the Foundation decades of leadership in oral and maxillofacial surgery, academic medicine, bioethics and dental education.

A clinical professor of surgery in the Division of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine, Israel is a diplomate of the American Board of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and has dedicated more than 40 years to advancing patient care, education and research.

Throughout his career, Israel has held academic appointments at Columbia University College of Dental Medicine and Weill Cornell Medicine, with expertise in chronic orofacial pain, temporomandibular joint disorders, arthroscopic surgery and medical ethics.

“We are honored to welcome Howard to the Foundation’s board of directors,” said Dr. Marc Rothman, chairman of the Alpha Omega US Dental Foundation. “His remarkable career, unwavering commitment to ethical leadership and passion for education embody the values of Alpha Omega. His perspective will be invaluable as we continue to expand the Foundation’s impact in education, humanitarian relief and global oral health.”

Beyond his clinical and academic accomplishments, Israel has worked in medical ethics and Holocaust education. As a member of the Holocaust Genocide Contemporary Bioethics Steering Committee at the University of Colorado Center for Bioethics and Humanities, Israel has helped illuminate the ethical lessons that modern health care professionals must continue to confront. His work exposing the Nazi origins of Pernkopf’s Atlas of Topographical and Applied Human Anatomy has contributed to international discussions on medical ethics and the responsibilities of health care professionals. His latest book, Nazi Anatomy Lessons, was published in January.

Israel has authored more than 80 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters and has lectured extensively throughout the United States and internationally. His work in education, ethical leadership and the dental profession aligns closely with the Foundation’s mission to support dental education, research, humanitarian initiatives and access to quality oral health care.

Israel officially accepted the Foundation’s invitation to join the board in July and will help guide the Foundation’s strategic direction, governance, fundraising efforts and long-term growth.

For more information on Israel’s new role with the Alpha Omega US Dental Foundation and the impact of his work, please contact: Laura Kolton at laura.kolton@afous.org or 301-228-0227.

AO US Dental Foundation
About & contact the publisher
AO US Dental Foundation AO US Dental Foundation
The Alpha Omega US Dental Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Alpha Omega International Dental Society in the United States, advancing dental education, research, humanitarian relief and access to quality oral health care. Through strategic partnerships and charitable initiatives in the United States, Israel and around the world, the Foundation invests in programs that improve lives, strengthen communities and support the next generation of dental leaders.

For more information, visit: https://aofus.org/
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