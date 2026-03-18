Beit Issie Shapiro is Israel’s pioneering leader and innovator in the field of disabilities, impacting more than 500,000 people in Israel and around the world each year. Beit Issie’s mission is to create a more inclusive society where people with disabilities have equal rights and opportunities. Through its proven model of innovation, research and scalable solutions, the organization develops life-changing services, pilots new approaches, evaluates their impact and shares best practices globally. With over 45 years of expertise, the organization is internationally recognized for leadership in early intervention, hydrotherapy, multisensory (Snoezelen) environments, assistive technology, adapted dental care, inclusive education, mental health services for people with disabilities, family-centered support and more. Since Oct. 7, 2023, Beit Issie Shapiro has further adapted its expertise to meet urgent national needs, supporting families and injured IDF veterans through assistive technology solutions, therapeutic programs and expanded rehabilitation services.