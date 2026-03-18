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Beit Issie Shapiro

Beit Issie Shapiro is Israel’s pioneering leader and innovator in the field of disabilities, impacting more than 500,000 people in Israel and around the world each year. Beit Issie’s mission is to create a more inclusive society where people with disabilities have equal rights and opportunities. Through its proven model of innovation, research and scalable solutions, the organization develops life-changing services, pilots new approaches, evaluates their impact and shares best practices globally. With over 45 years of expertise, the organization is internationally recognized for leadership in early intervention, hydrotherapy, multisensory (Snoezelen) environments, assistive technology, adapted dental care, inclusive education, mental health services for people with disabilities, family-centered support and more. Since Oct. 7, 2023, Beit Issie Shapiro has further adapted its expertise to meet urgent national needs, supporting families and injured IDF veterans through assistive technology solutions, therapeutic programs and expanded rehabilitation services.
3-year-old Daniel’s wheelchair was converted into a truck, with him proudly taking the wheel as the little driver of his Purim adventure. Photo by Ron Freedman.
The Wire
Even under rocket fire, Purim dreams come true for children with disabilities in Israel
A wheelchair can become a rocket ship or a truck, and a walker can become a soccer goal or a subway car.
Mar. 2, 2026
Zero Project 2026 Award Ceremony, from left to right: Michael Fembek, Ambassador David Roet, Galit Cohen Caspi, Dr. Shalhav Malamud, and Martin Essl. Credit: Zero Project/Rupert Pessl.
The Wire
Israeli disability organization wins Zero Project award for advancing accessible dental care
Beit Issie Shapiro, Israel’s leading innovator in the field of disabilities, recognized internationally for pioneering a scalable dental care model that dramatically reduces the need for general anesthesia and advances equitable health care.
Feb. 27, 2026
Beit Issie Shapiro Gala
The Wire
Beit Issie Shapiro celebrates 45 years of impact at LA gala
“They believe in the extraordinary abilities of people with disabilities and turn that belief into action every single day,” said Jila Farahi, recipient of the Visionary of Tomorrow Award.
Oct. 28, 2025
Beit Issie Young Leadership Group
The Wire
Ra’anana youth ensuring bomb shelters accessible for those with disabilities
According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, in 2022, approximately one in nine Israeli residents has a person with a disability and needs accessibility accommodations.
Aug. 13, 2024
Austrian Prime Minister Heike Grebien (center) with representatives from Beit Issie Shapiro and Israel Elwyn. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Israeli NGO inspires societal change in Austria
The Austrian Parliament selects the Israeli National Self-Advocacy Initiative for People with Disabilities, developed by Israeli disability NGOs Beit Issie Shapiro and Israel Elwyn, as a model for its society.
Mar. 12, 2023
Pop-Up Museum at Beit Issie Shapiro
The Wire
A Graffiti Pop-Up Museum to celebrate the building of a more inclusive society
Israel’s leading disabilities NGO, Beit Issie Shapiro, to build Israel’s first Inclusive Early Childhood Campus to change the future of inclusion in societies globally.
Dec. 25, 2022
Photo by Shy Brameli, Createit Studio
The Wire
Israeli NGO makes Purim costume dreams come true for kids with disabilities across the globe
Just in time for Purim, Israel’s pioneering leader and innovator in the field of disabilities, Beit Issie Shapiro, in partnership with industrial design students from The Holon Institute of Technology, create a first-of-its-kind series of DIY costume video tutorials for Adaptive Costumes; granting access for parents of children with disabilities who use walkers and wheelchairs to create a dream-costume for their child which highlights their mobility aid and makes them feel magical.
Mar. 9, 2022