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Israeli disability organization wins Zero Project award for advancing accessible dental care

Beit Issie Shapiro, Israel’s leading innovator in the field of disabilities, recognized internationally for pioneering a scalable dental care model that dramatically reduces the need for general anesthesia and advances equitable health care.

Feb. 27, 2026

Israeli disability organization wins Zero Project award for advancing accessible dental care

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Zero Project 2026 Award Ceremony, from left to right: Michael Fembek, Ambassador David Roet, Galit Cohen Caspi, Dr. Shalhav Malamud, and Martin Essl. Credit: Zero Project/Rupert Pessl.
Zero Project 2026 Award Ceremony, from left to right: Michael Fembek, Ambassador David Roet, Galit Cohen Caspi, Dr. Shalhav Malamud, and Martin Essl. Credit: Zero Project/Rupert Pessl.

Beit Issie Shapiro, Israel’s pioneer in innovation for people with disabilities, has been awarded a prestigious international prize at the Zero Project Conference 2026 in Vienna. The award recognizes the organization’s innovative Dental Care Model for people with disabilities: an approach that is transforming access to quality, dignified oral healthcare. The award was presented by Martin Essl, founder of the Essl Foundation and the Zero Project and chairman of the board and Michael Fembek, CEO and member of the board of the Essl Foundation. The ceremony was held in the presence of the Israeli Ambassador to Austria, David Roet.

Beit Issie Shapiro’s Dental Care Model is built on an accessible and sensory-considered clinical environment, adapted communication and carefully designed professional protocols. Together, these elements enable high-quality, dignified treatment while dramatically reducing the need for general anesthesia for people with disabilities from a global average of approximately 45% to just 5% at Beit Issie Shapiro’s clinic in Ra’anana, Israel.

In addition to receiving the award, Beit Issie Shapiro was selected to participate in the prestigious Scaling Solutions program, a dedicated track supporting selected initiatives in expanding and implementing their models in additional countries. The program is a joint initiative of the Zero Project and Access to Success. It includes professional mentorship, exposure to leading international stakeholders and strategic partnerships, serving as a significant platform to deepen the global impact of the dental model.

Beit Issie Shapiro representatives join participants from around the world at the Scaling Solutions Program, a platform for expanding innovative disability initiatives. Photo. Credit: Zero Project / Rupert Pessl.
Beit Issie Shapiro representatives join participants from around the world at the Scaling Solutions Program, a platform for expanding innovative disability initiatives. Photo. Credit: Zero Project/Rupert Pessl.

At the conference, this unique dental model drew significant attention from an international network of policymakers, health care leaders, researchers, foundations and organizations, reflecting strong interest in its systemic impact and global relevance. Building on this momentum, representatives held high-level meetings in Vienna, including with Wolfgang Sobotka, former president of the Austrian Parliament and the professional team at the University Clinic of Dentistry Vienna to explore concrete pathways for collaboration and global implementation.

Galit Cohen Caspi, director of Global Professional Development at Beit Issie Shapiro, said: “This award is not only a professional achievement, it is a clear statement about Israel’s place as a global leader in social innovation. Beit Issie Shapiro once again demonstrates that through deep commitment to people with disabilities, it is possible to develop groundbreaking models that transform entire systems. We are proud to represent Israel on the international stage as leaders in innovation, knowledge and the development of practical solutions that advance quality of life, equality, and accessibility in action.

The recognition from the Zero Project, a leading international platform promoting innovation in the field of disability, gives powerful validation to our work. Being selected for the Scaling Solutions program—a collaboration between Zero Project and Access to Success—is an exceptional strategic opportunity to expand the model, build international partnerships and translate knowledge developed in Israel into broad global impact.”

Dr. Shalhav Malamud, medical director of Beit Issie Shapiro’s Dental Clinic, said: “To be part of the Zero Project community is to understand that we are not alone. There is a global movement of people who believe we can build a world without barriers. We are proud to bring from Israel a model that shows this is not just a vision-it is a reality.”

Dr. Shalhav Malamud, medical director of Beit Issie Shapiro’s Dental Clinic, shares insights on accessible dental care at the Zero Project Conference 2026. Credit: Zero Project / Rupert Pessl.
Dr. Shalhav Malamud, medical director of Beit Issie Shapiro’s Dental Clinic, shares insights on accessible dental care at the Zero Project Conference 2026. Credit: Zero Project/Rupert Pessl.

The professional visit to Vienna marks another significant milestone in the international journey of Beit Issie Shapiro’s dental model, from an innovative initiative developed in Israel to a solution with far-reaching potential to advance inclusive health care systems worldwide.

About & contact the publisher
Beit Issie Shapiro
Beit Issie Shapiro is Israel’s pioneering leader and innovator in the field of disabilities, impacting more than 500,000 people in Israel and around the world each year. Beit Issie’s mission is to create a more inclusive society where people with disabilities have equal rights and opportunities. Through its proven model of innovation, research and scalable solutions, the organization develops life-changing services, pilots new approaches, evaluates their impact and shares best practices globally. With over 45 years of expertise, the organization is internationally recognized for leadership in early intervention, hydrotherapy, multisensory (Snoezelen) environments, assistive technology, adapted dental care, inclusive education, mental health services for people with disabilities, family-centered support and more. Since Oct. 7, 2023, Beit Issie Shapiro has further adapted its expertise to meet urgent national needs, supporting families and injured IDF veterans through assistive technology solutions, therapeutic programs and expanded rehabilitation services.
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