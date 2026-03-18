B’nai B’rith International is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people around the globe. We are a national and global leader in advancing human rights; Israel advocacy; ensuring access to safe and affordable housing for low-income seniors and advocacy on vital issues concerning seniors and their families; diversity education; improving communities and helping communities in crisis. Since 1843, B’nai B’rith has played a vital role around the world. Making the world a safer, more tolerant and better place is the mission that still drives our organization.