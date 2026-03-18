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Fleishigs

Fleishigs is a magazine for the cultured cook and newbie who wants to explore new realms in kosher food with clever content, interesting features and yummy food! See: www.fleishigs.com.
Kosher food influencer Raizy Fried (left) joins Fleishig magazine's Shifra and Shlomo Klein, in the inaugural episode of GLATT. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Introducing new food-oriented podcast, GLATT
The new podcast from “Fleishigs” magazine and Kosher.com launches with exclusive celebration with top kosher chefs.
Nov. 7, 2024