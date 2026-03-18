It is our vision to engage the Latino Christians, America’s and the western hemisphere’s fastest growing ethnic and faith demographic, in the Pro-Israel movement. The HILC will build a firewall against anti-Semitism and the Campaign to Delegitimize the Nation of Israel, raise awareness of the critical intersection of Israel and America’s future, and activate Hispanics as the most “Pro Israel, Pro Jewish” demographic. Accordingly, we stand poised and uniquely equipped to establish the world’s largest and most influential Pro-Israel Latino entity: The Hispanic Israel Leadership Coalition (HILC).