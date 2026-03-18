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levsoul

A father-son band playing a mix of folk, rock and salsa-flavored Jewish melodies.
Album cover. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
LevSoul brings a mix of folk, rock and salsa Jewish melodies
Father-son band LevSoul releases “Unity,” weaving classic Jewish texts into contemporary tunes that resonate with the spirit of togetherness.
Mar. 12, 2024