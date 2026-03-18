The Jerusalem Biennale is dedicated to the exploration of the spaces where contemporary art and the Jewish world of content intersect. The mission of the Jerusalem Biennale is to allow multiple creative forces to manifest themselves within the framework of Contemporary Jewish Art. The Jerusalem Biennale provides active professional artists and curators with a prestigious platform to exhibit artworks and exhibitions that relate, in one way or another, to Jewish thought, spirit, experience or tradition, thus revealing a new conversation on Judaism. In four previous events (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) the Jerusalem Biennale hosted hundreds of artists from all over the world. The Jerusalem Biennale has initiated and produced more than 300 art events with the participation of tens of thousands of visitors.