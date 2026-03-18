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Jewish Community Federation of Richmond

The Jewish Community Federation of Richmond (JCFR)’s vision is to build and sustain a vibrant, inclusive and welcoming Jewish community for today and tomorrow.
Virginia Jewish Federations, Richmond Water Crisis
The Wire
How two Virginia Jewish communities mobilized overnight to aid a water crisis in Richmond
“When there is a need, we step up,” said Eric Maurer, CEO of the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula.
Jan. 19, 2025