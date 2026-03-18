Jewish People Policy Institute

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Stern to lead JPPI’s strategic thinking and policy recommendations regarding the most pressing issues facing the Jewish people, including Jewish identity, religion and state, antisemitism, demographic trends and Aliyah opportunities. Chairman of The Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog: “Stern will bring an original and bridging voice in an era of tension among the Jewish people and in Israeli society.”
The Assessment’s discussion on the large number of Jews in Europe who already feel the need to hide their Jewish identity sends a chilling message about the state of anti-Semitism even before the full effect of COVID-19 is felt economically.