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Jewish People Policy Institute

Professor Yedidia Stern. Photo credit: Avia Stern.
The Wire
Prof. Yedidia Stern Chosen as Incoming President of Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), Founded by The Jewish Agency
Stern to lead JPPI’s strategic thinking and policy recommendations regarding the most pressing issues facing the Jewish people, including Jewish identity, religion and state, antisemitism, demographic trends and Aliyah opportunities. Chairman of The Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog: “Stern will bring an original and bridging voice in an era of tension among the Jewish people and in Israeli society.”
Oct. 27, 2020
The Wire
JPPI’s 2020 Annual Assessment Reflects Immediate & Alarming Challenges Confronting Jewish Community Worldwide
The Assessment’s discussion on the large number of Jews in Europe who already feel the need to hide their Jewish identity sends a chilling message about the state of anti-Semitism even before the full effect of COVID-19 is felt economically.
Sep. 22, 2020