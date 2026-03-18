Jewish Relief Network Ukraine

JRNU is the largest boots on the ground Jewish humanitarian aid organization in Ukraine. Throughout the war, JRNU, the organization formed by the Federation of Jewish Communities-Former Soviet Union (FJC) to carry out humanitarian work in Ukraine, has supported 50,000 people with food, housing, medical treatment, medication, children’s programs and much more. The leaders, staff and volunteers have been working in Ukraine long before the crisis began and there will be working long after it ends. All donations and support are used directly to support those in need.