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Jewish Relief Network Ukraine

JRNU is the largest boots on the ground Jewish humanitarian aid organization in Ukraine. Throughout the war, JRNU, the organization formed by the Federation of Jewish Communities-Former Soviet Union (FJC) to carry out humanitarian work in Ukraine, has supported 50,000 people with food, housing, medical treatment, medication, children’s programs and much more. The leaders, staff and volunteers have been working in Ukraine long before the crisis began and there will be working long after it ends. All donations and support are used directly to support those in need.
JRNU Rosh Hashanah delivery
The Wire
Ukraine’s war-weary Jews faces third New Year under siege
“People are literally living from hand to mouth,” says Rabbi Shalom Gottlieb of Mykolaiv, Ukraine.
Oct. 1, 2024
Ice-Cream Cones
The Wire
Domestically produced kosher dairy items return to Ukraine for Shavuot
Despite the ongoing war, Jewish communities have received shipments of ice cream, milk, yogurt and cheese.
Jun. 11, 2024
Pallets of wine were sent to Ukraine's Jewish community for Passover. Credit: Courtesy of JRNU.
The Wire
Jews in Ukraine will have food for Passover, thanks to JRNU
Holiday staples, fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and chicken will ensure that everyone can celebrate and feel united with Jews worldwide.
Apr. 12, 2024
Marina Stalinskaya, 8, at summer camp. Credit: JRNU.
The Wire
Amid war in Ukraine, camps provide a touch of normalcy
Jewish Relief Network Ukraine camps offer social opportunities, engaging activities and a chance for kids to be kids.
Jun. 30, 2023