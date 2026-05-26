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Trump: Iran’s enriched uranium must be surrendered to US or destroyed in place

The president said Tehran’s “nuclear dust” should preferably be destroyed in place or at “another acceptable location.”

May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the nation regarding the status of “Operation Epic Fury,” April 1, 2026. Credit: White House.
( May 26, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Islamic Republic’s enriched uranium should either be transferred to the United States or destroyed in Iran or at “another acceptable location.”

“The enriched uranium (nuclear dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event,” the president wrote on his Truth Social account.

Trump earlier on Monday pushed back against critics of the potential deal being negotiated with Iran, writing that any such accord “will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal.”

The proposed terms reportedly include reopening the Strait of Hormuz and easing sanctions to allow Tehran to resume oil exports. In return, Iran reportedly committed not to advance its nuclear program.

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