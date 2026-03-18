The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
In the face of the well-oiled propaganda machine that Hamas and its sponsors have been running in Europe, Ambassador Dor Shapira has shown himself to be fair, firm, convincing, courageous and knowledgeable about history.