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Jewish Community of Oporto

teens Oporto wall of names
The Wire
1,000 teens mark Portuguese Edict of Expulsion in visit to Jewish Museum of Porto
The director of the museum explained that the Edict of Expulsion did not just have a negative impact on the Jews but on Portugal itself.
Dec. 5, 2024
The Alfama quarter of Lisbon, Portugal, on April 24, 2011. Photo: Aubry Françon via Wikimedia Commons.
The Wire
Jewish Community of Oporto produces film on the 1506 massacre in Lisbon
More than 3,000 Jews were brutally assassinated in Lisbon from April 19-21, 1506. All it took was a spark for ancient myths to cause a catastrophe.
Nov. 6, 2023
Israel's Ambassador to Portugal Dor Shapira
The Wire
Israeli ambassador visits Jewish communities of Oporto and Lisbon
In the face of the well-oiled propaganda machine that Hamas and its sponsors have been running in Europe, Ambassador Dor Shapira has shown himself to be fair, firm, convincing, courageous and knowledgeable about history.
Oct. 20, 2023
Kadoorie Mekor Haim Synagogue in Oporto, Portugal
The Wire
Jewish Community of Oporto calls on global Jewish community to join it in preserving unique Inquisition records as a key to past and future
The Inquisition’s documentation has become the most reliable historical source for the history of the Jewish community in Portugal.
May. 31, 2023
Israel’s Ambassador to the Portuguese Republic Dor Shapira with the director of the Holocaust Museum Michael Rothwell at a program on Yom Hashoah held at the Holocaust Museum of Oporto on April 18, 2023. Credit: CIP/CJP.
The Wire
Thousands of children in Portugal visit Holocaust Museum on Yom Hashoah
“The Holocaust must never be forgotten, particularly now when antisemitism is returning with great strength in many countries around the world,” said Israeli Ambassador Dor Shapira.
Apr. 19, 2023
Roger Waters. Credit: Andrés Ibarra, November 2018.
The Wire
Jewish Community of Oporto invites pro-BDS musician Roger Waters to visit city’s Holocaust museum
If the singer’s tour in Portugal—scheduled for March 17-18—is not suspended, he is welcome to see for himself a space about the perverse ideology of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.
Mar. 1, 2023
Jewish Museum of Aporto
The Wire
Jewish Museum of Oporto has a new attraction for schools and tourists
“In the room dedicated to modern antisemitism, we can now find a new topic that arouses a lot of curiosity and astonishment,” says Vivian Groisman from the cultural department of the Jewish Community.
Feb. 21, 2023