The Jewish Educator Portal is a central source for Jewish professionals who work with children and families from birth through high school graduation, to explore and share quality educational resources. We’ve curated The Jewish Educator Portal to offer timely and relevant curricular links, podcasts, articles, themed collections, and an ever-growing set of professional development and network opportunities. It is designed to help you navigate the vast world of online materials and to effectively select the resources and opportunities that will help you reach your goals.