Manischewitz debuts inspired new kosher for Passover innovations for 2026

As families around the world prepare to gather for Passover—beginning at sundown on April 1 and concluding at nightfall on April 9—Manischewitz, the brand that has helped define Jewish holiday traditions for more than 130 years, is unveiling a lineup of new kosher for Passover offerings designed to bring warmth, ease and delicious inspiration to the seder table.

Passover is a celebration of renewal, remembrance and resilience, honoring the Israelites’ Exodus from Egypt and their journey from slavery to freedom. At the heart of the holiday is the seder, where storytelling, song and symbolic foods like matzo and maror unite generations. During the eight days when chametz is prohibited, food becomes far more than sustenance, it becomes ritual, memory and connection.

For 2026, Manischewitz is honoring these sacred traditions while helping modern families celebrate with creativity and convenience. The brand’s newest kosher for Passover innovations are crafted to deliver authentic flavor, gluten-free options and year-round versatility, bringing timeless comfort into today’s kitchens.

New for Passover 2026

The Manischewitz Homemade Soup Line

Comfort, convenience and classic flavor come together in the new Manischewitz Homemade Soup Line, capturing the warmth of “Bubby’s kitchen” in a ready-to-serve format. Inspired by family recipes and rooted in Manischewitz’s legacy of soup mixes and broths, these soups are packaged in 24-ounce glass jars at an SRP of $9.99.

Kosher for Passover varieties:

Clear chicken broth and chicken matzo ball soup.

Additional year-round favorites:

Chicken noodle, tomato and rice, split pea, Bubby’s vegetable and mushroom barley.

Whether served at the seder or enjoyed throughout the year, each spoonful delivers tradition, comfort and Manischewitz flavor.

New Manischewitz Water Crackers

A crisp mini matzo, these new water crackers are designed for layering with spreads, pairing with soups or serving with Passover appetizers and cheese boards.

Available in 3 oz. packages at an SRP of $4.99.

New Trio of Kosher for Passover Cookie Mixes

Sweeten the celebration with three easy-to-bake cookie mixes:



Chocolate chip

Double chocolate chip

Snickerdoodle

Meant for baking with children, sharing with guests and creating holiday memories, these mixes blend nostalgic flavor with modern convenience.

Available in 10.5 oz. boxes at an SRP of $4.59.

Back by Popular Demand: Passover Favorites

Returning favorites help make holiday preparation easier than ever:



Frozen matzo balls - ready to cook and tasting just like Bubbe made them

Kosher for Passover all-beef hot dogs - a family-friendly classic

Frozen gluten-free knishes - deli-style comfort from your freezer

These products complement staples including chicken broth, gefilte fish, kosher for Passover matzos, assorted macaroons and matzo meal.

“Food plays a central role in the Passover celebration, and this year we’re thrilled to bring exciting new Manischewitz products to the table,” said Talia Sabag, marketing manager at Manischewitz. “Our kosher for Passover portfolio blends tradition with innovation, making it easier than ever for families to celebrate with dishes that feel both nostalgic and new.”

Discover more on Kosher.com

For recipes, cooking tips and holiday inspiration, visit Kosher.com, the premier destination for Jewish cooking. New Passover-themed content is added regularly to help families create meaningful and delicious celebrations.

Where to buy

Manischewitz products are available at supermarkets, specialty kosher retailers and online at Amazon. For more information, visit www.manischewitz.com