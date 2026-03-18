Mid-Atlantic Media
Mid-Atlantic Media is a growing media company with a strong presence in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Mid-Atlantic Media publishes Baltimore’s Child, Baltimore Jewish Times, Baltimore Style, Consumer’s Eye Magazine, Frederick’s Child, Home Services Magazine, Philadelphia’s MetroKids, Montgomery Magazine, Washington Family and Washington Jewish Week. The company — which maintains a corporate office in Owings Mills, Maryland — also operates a substantial national custom media division providing services to clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, Key West, Pittsburgh, New York, San Francisco and Scottsdale.