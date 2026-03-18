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Mid-Atlantic Media

Mid-Atlantic Media is a growing media company with a strong presence in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Mid-Atlantic Media publishes Baltimore’s Child, Baltimore Jewish Times, Baltimore Style, Consumer’s Eye Magazine, Frederick’s Child, Home Services Magazine, Philadelphia’s MetroKids, Montgomery Magazine, Washington Family and Washington Jewish Week. The company — which maintains a corporate office in Owings Mills, Maryland — also operates a substantial national custom media division providing services to clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, Key West, Pittsburgh, New York, San Francisco and Scottsdale.
The Wire
Mid-Atlantic Media acquires Philadelphia Jewish Exponent
“Jewish publications build and strengthen Jewish community with their content, both in print and digitally. We look forward to providing valuable content to Jewish readers in the greater Philadelphia area,” Mid-Atlantic Media CEO and Publisher Craig Burke said.
Mar. 2, 2022