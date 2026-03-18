Miller Center

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Unique two-part webinar series will deliver insights along with the latest promising and best practices from a multi-disciplinary team assembled from the nation’s foremost authorities in faith-based security.