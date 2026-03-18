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The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is New York’s contribution to the global responsibility to never forget. The Museum is committed to the crucial mission of educating diverse visitors about Jewish life before, during, and after the Holocaust. The third-largest Holocaust museum in the world and the second-largest in North America, the Museum of Jewish Heritage anchors the southernmost tip of Manhattan, completing the cultural and educational landscape it shares with the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. The Museum receives general operating support from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and New York State Council on the Arts. For more information, visit mjhnyc.org.
The Wire
New core exhibition, ‘The Holocaust: What Hate Can Do,’ to open this June at New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust
12,000-square-foot exhibition will feature over 700 artifacts from Museum’s own collection, many from survivors who settled in New York region and many on view for the first time.
Apr. 5, 2022
The Wire
Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine
“We urge all nations across the globe to support Ukraine, which witnessed the murder of one million Jews during the Holocaust, and never forget how the seeds of hate can lead to mass violence. No one should stay silent during the darkest of times; instead, we must stand together in solidarity with Ukraine,” said Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust CEO and President Jack Kliger and Board of Trustees Chairman Bruce Ratner.
Mar. 2, 2022
The Wire
Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust extends ‘Boris Lurie: Nothing To Do But To Try’ exhibition through November 2022
Exhibition presents never-before-seen artworks and artifacts from artist and Holocaust survivor Boris Lurie. “This exhibition deserves serious attention from the art world,” wrote Hyperallergic. “A story of survival,” wrote Art Fix Daily.
Mar. 2, 2022
The Wire
National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene announces full cast and creative team of ‘Harmony: A New Musical’
“Harmony,” by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, six talented young men who took the world by storm in 1920s Germany.
Feb. 24, 2022
The Wire
MyHeritage adds millions of Jewish historical records in collaboration with JewishGen
This addition further expands the extensive resources for Jewish genealogy offered by MyHeritage, which is the only major commercial genealogy company to support Hebrew.
Feb. 23, 2022