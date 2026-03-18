Nachum Segal Network

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The 8th annual “Kosher Halftime Show” on Sunday, February 7, will play during America’s Super Bowl LV and include a highlight reel of the moments when the Jewish community rose to the challenges of 2020.