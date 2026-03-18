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Nachum Segal Network

The Wire
8th Day to Headline Eighth Annual Nachum Segal Network “Kosher Halftime Show”
The 8th annual “Kosher Halftime Show” on Sunday, February 7, will play during America’s Super Bowl LV and include a highlight reel of the moments when the Jewish community rose to the challenges of 2020.
Jan. 31, 2021