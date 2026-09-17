Nathan L. Wolfson Scholarship

The Nathan L. and Suzanne K. Wolfson Merit Award, established in 2018, is an annual scholarship program honoring the legacy of Nathan L. Wolfson and Suzanne K. Wolfson. Awarded by the Wolfson Fund, the scholarship recognizes academically exceptional Jewish students who are legally blind or have low vision. Awards range from $2,500 to $15,000 and support undergraduate and graduate students around the world.For more information, visit: