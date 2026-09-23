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JBI Library Awards Wolfson Scholarships to 28 Jewish Students Who Are Blind or Have Low Vision

$280,000 in record funding supports undergraduate and graduate students recognized for academic excellence and engagement with the Jewish community.

JBI Library, Nathan L. Wolfson Scholarship
Wolfson Merit Award recipients
A few of the 2026-27 Wolfson Merit Award recipients announced by JBI Library. Credit: Courtesy of JBI Library.
(Sept. 23, 2026 / JBI Library)

JBI Library, the nonprofit that supports connection to Jewish life for anyone who is blind, has low vision or has a print disability, has announced the award of $280,000 in Nathan L. and Suzanne K. Wolfson Merit Scholarships to 28 Jewish students who are blind or who have low vision. The 2026-27 class includes students studying a broad range of subjects at institutions in the United States and Israel.

This year’s cohort of scholars is pursuing degrees and professional credentials in fields including neuroscience, ecology and evolutionary biology, social work, law, computer science, education, psychology, business, music and Jewish studies. They attend institutions across the United States, Israel and the United Kingdom, among them Cornell University, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of Georgia, the University of Oregon, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Bar-Ilan University, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and King’s College London.

“This year’s scholars are ambitious, deeply engaged in their communities and determined to use their education in service of others,” said JBI Library executive director Michelle Shapiro Abraham. “We are especially moved by the many recipients who are drawing on their own experiences with disability to pursue careers in science, education, social work and other fields where they can create opportunities for those who follow. The significant growth of this program allows us to recognize more of these remarkable students and give them greater freedom to concentrate on the work ahead.”

Created in 2018, the Wolfson Merit Scholarship recognizes Jewish undergraduate and graduate students who meet the program’s vision requirements, have distinguished themselves academically and maintain a connection to Jewish communal life. With this year’s awards, the program has now provided $776,288 in educational support.

Scholars advancing science, inclusion and community service

Among the 2026 recipients is Hannah DeFelice, a Jewish DeafBlind Ph.D. student in ecology and evolutionary biology at Cornell University, whose research examines climate change and its effects on natural processes.

“This scholarship is both an incredible honor and a meaningful affirmation of my journey as a Jewish DeafBlind student,” DeFelice said. “My research is focused on furthering our understanding of climate change and its impacts on natural processes, while demonstrating that disability is not a barrier to excellence in science. It also reminds me that I am part of a community that values learning, perseverance and the unique perspectives that Blind and Low-Vision Jewish students bring to academia and beyond.”

In Israel, Carmel Arama, the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, is studying music at the Rimon School of Music. She has long volunteered in schools and municipal programs, using music to help younger generations connect with Jewish history and tradition.

“I have never allowed my blindness to keep me apart from my peers or my community,” Arama said. “Instead, I have worked to educate the younger generation about blindness, inclusion and the acceptance of people with special needs. I believe that understanding and empathy create stronger, more compassionate communities.”

Fellow Israeli recipient Ziv Cohen, a blind mother of two, is pursuing a master’s degree in social work at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev while working to help residents of Sderot recover from the trauma of Oct. 7.

“As a blind woman and a single mother of two children who is self-funding my master’s in social work, this award means a lot to me,” Cohen said. “It allows me to continue my studies and ultimately keep serving the people of Sderot as they heal from Oct. 7, which has become my life’s mission.”

Other recipients are preparing to become teachers, mental health professionals, attorneys, researchers, technology specialists and community leaders. Several are parents or first-generation university students and many described the scholarship as both practical assistance and an affirmation that their abilities, work and aspirations are valued.

Each Wolfson Scholarship provides at least $2,500, with award levels determined annually according to available funding and the applicant pool. Past recipients may apply again in subsequent years.

Applications for the next scholarship cycle will open on Dec. 1. For details, visit: jbilibrary.org/wolfson.

Meet the 2026 Wolfson Merit scholars

In the United States

Cornell University

  • Hannah DeFelice, Ph.D. in ecology and evolutionary biology

Spalding University

  • Jack McPadden, doctorate in clinical psychology

University of Arizona

  • Sofia Ripstein, bachelor’s degree in psychology

University of California, Berkeley

  • Daniel Solomon, Ph.D. in history and Jewish studies

University of Georgia

  • Elliot Lapp, bachelor’s degree in finance

University of Oregon

  • Jaxson Winter, bachelor’s degree in biology and genetics

University of Utah

  • Taylor Rohrbaugh, bachelor’s degree in business

In Israel

Bar-Ilan University

  • Abraham Melamed, bachelor’s degree in social work
  • Gili Haviv, bachelor’s degree in high-tech studies and economics
  • Meshi Ben Oz, Master of Science in neuroscience

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

  • Rahel Hen Kimhi, master’s degree in social work
  • Ziv Cohen, master’s degree in social work

Hebrew University of Jerusalem

  • Alon Peretz, bachelor’s degree in computer science and statistics
  • Joanne Kolker, master’s degree in social work

Ashkelon Academic College

  • Lior Ashwal, bachelor’s degree in social work

HEMDAT

  • Dana Ora Hacmeha Bardea, professional certificate in remedial education

Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance

  • Hillel Melamed, bachelor’s degree in classical music performance

Kibbutzim College of Education

  • Sunny Krimsky, associate degree in remedial English education

Ono Academic College

  • Kineret Abarjel, Ph.D. in organizational consultation and development

Open University of Israel

  • Tal Koby, master’s degree in education technologies and learning systems

Reichman University

  • Shaked Levy, bachelor’s degree in law and psychology

Rimon School of Music

  • Carmel Arama, bachelor’s degree in music

University of Haifa

  • Or Gal, master’s degree in law

In the UK

King’s College London

  • Idan Ben Ari, master’s degree in war studies with a specialization in conflict resolution
JBI Library
About & contact the publisher
JBI Library JBI Library
Founded in 1931, JBI Library is a nonprofit organization that supports anyone who is blind, has low vision, or has a print disability so that they may fully participate in Jewish life—from education and community to prayer and celebration. JBI is the heart of a community where patrons can come for accessible books and texts, cultural programs, learning, and all things that connect people to Judaism, culture and community. JBI strives to remove barriers to accessibility and inclusion, so that everyone can read, learn, and engage independently and with dignity. If you or a loved one could benefit from JBI’s wide range of services, or for more on how your community, school, or organization can connect with JBI Library, please reach out to jrothstein@jbilibrary.org, or visit jbilibrary.org.
About & contact the publisher
Nathan L. Wolfson Scholarship

The Nathan L. and Suzanne K. Wolfson Merit Award, established in 2018, is an annual scholarship program honoring the legacy of Nathan L. Wolfson and Suzanne K. Wolfson. Awarded by the Wolfson Fund, the scholarship recognizes academically exceptional Jewish students who are legally blind or have low vision. Awards range from $2,500 to $15,000 and support undergraduate and graduate students around the world.

For more information, visit: jbilibrary.org/about-us/wolfson.
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