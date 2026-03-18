Founded in 1931, JBI Library is a nonprofit organization that supports anyone who is blind, has low vision, or has a print disability so that they may fully participate in Jewish life—from education and community to prayer and celebration. JBI is the heart of a community where patrons can come for accessible books and texts, cultural programs, learning, and all things that connect people to Judaism, culture and community. JBI strives to remove barriers to accessibility and inclusion, so that everyone can read, learn, and engage independently and with dignity. If you or a loved one could benefit from JBI’s wide range of services, or for more on how your community, school, or organization can connect with JBI Library, please reach out to, or visit