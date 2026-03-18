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JBI Library

Founded in 1931, JBI Library is a nonprofit organization that supports anyone who is blind, has low vision, or has a print disability so that they may fully participate in Jewish life—from education and community to prayer and celebration. JBI is the heart of a community where patrons can come for accessible books and texts, cultural programs, learning, and all things that connect people to Judaism, culture and community. JBI strives to remove barriers to accessibility and inclusion, so that everyone can read, learn, and engage independently and with dignity. If you or a loved one could benefit from JBI’s wide range of services, or for more on how your community, school, or organization can connect with JBI Library, please reach out to jrothstein@jbilibrary.org, or visit jbilibrary.org.
The Wire
JBI Library announces free, accessible Passover resources for 2026
Ordering deadlines: March 4 for organizations; March 18 for individuals.
Feb. 10, 2026
JBI Volunteer
The Wire
JBI Library calls for volunteer ‘accessibility ambassadors’ in Jewish communities nationwide
New grassroots program invites individuals and groups to help connect people with free Jewish library and programs.
Jan. 15, 2026
Temple Sholom of Scotch Plains, N.J. participating in JBI Library's initiative. Credit: Courtesy of Temple Sholom of Scotch Plains, N.J.
The Wire
Nearly 9,000 people, blind or with low vision, receive tactile Chanukah cards from JBI Library
More than 100 synagogues, schools and community groups joined the effort, bringing the warmth of the holiday to homes across the United States.
Dec. 11, 2025
Several of the 2025 recipients of the Nathan L. and Suzanne K. Wolfson Merit Scholarship, awarded to blind Jewish students for academic excellence and commitment to Jewish life. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
JBI Library announces more than $180,000 awarded to blind Jewish students
It recognizes academic achievement and connection to Jewish life.
Nov. 24, 2025
Large print prayer books are among JBI Library's offerings for the upcoming High Holy Days. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
JBI Library provides free High Holiday offerings for the blind, people with low vision
JBI Library offers an expanded mix of free High Holy Day programming and materials for people who are blind, have low vision, or have a physical or reading disability.
Aug. 10, 2025
Michelle Shapiro Abraham
The Wire
JBI Library welcomes Michelle Shapiro Abraham as new executive director
JBI Library announces the appointment of Michelle Shapiro Abraham as its new executive director, effective April 21.
Apr. 9, 2025
An elderly woman who has low vision reads from a large print haggadah at her family Passover seder.
The Wire
JBI Library offers free Passover Haggadahs and programs
Offerings include accessible large-print, braille and audio Haggadahs and inclusive programs for people who are blind or have low vision.
Mar. 10, 2025
JBI
The Wire
JBI Library announces new name and brand
JBI Library, a Jewish organization supporting those who are blind, have low vision or have print disabilities, announces a new name and look, with expanded services, programs and materials.
Feb. 3, 2025
Photo of Jill Rothstein, JBI's new Head Librarian
The Wire
Jill Rothstein, former chief librarian of NYPL’s braille library, joins JBI as head librarian
Rothstein brings more than a decade of experience serving library patrons with diverse accessibility needs, and joins JBI at a pivotal moment.
Jan. 13, 2025
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