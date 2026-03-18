Established 40 years ago OU Israel is the Orthodox Union’s branch in Israel, established in Yerushalayim as its own Israeli nonprofit yet able to receive US charitable donations through OU America with 501c3 Tax Exempt Status. OU Israel’s mission is to promote the unity of the Jewish people by celebrating our shared common Jewish experience and identity as inspired by Torah Judaism/Zionism, to positively impact Israeli society, strengthen its next generation, absorb new immigrants and empower Israel’s periphery while advancing a pro-active commitment to community activism.