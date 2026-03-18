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OU Israel

Established 40 years ago OU Israel is the Orthodox Union’s branch in Israel, established in Yerushalayim as its own Israeli nonprofit yet able to receive US charitable donations through OU America with 501c3 Tax Exempt Status. OU Israel’s mission is to promote the unity of the Jewish people by celebrating our shared common Jewish experience and identity as inspired by Torah Judaism/Zionism, to positively impact Israeli society, strengthen its next generation, absorb new immigrants and empower Israel’s periphery while advancing a pro-active commitment to community activism.
Shira Edri, 16, a participant in OU Israel Teen Center programs, has been evacuated from her home in Kiryat Shmona for over a year. Photo by Jared Bernstein.
The Wire
OU Israel Teen Centers provide community for at-risk youth traumatized by war
Centers support teens dispersed countrywide via meet-ups and meaningful programming.
Nov. 8, 2024
OU Israel Teen Center in Maaleh Adumim
The Wire
OU Israel Teen Centers, a lifeline for thousands of at-risk youth affected by war
At a time of endless pain and uncertainty, centers offer comfort, stability and routine.
Sep. 6, 2024
Nova music festival survivor Asaf Aharon shares his story at Nova with mission participants. Credit: Courtesy of the Orthodox Union.
The Wire
Orthodox Union lay leaders mission shows OU’s critical impact
OU board members are inspired by resilience of Israeli citizens and leaders they met during their recent mission.
Apr. 18, 2024