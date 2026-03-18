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Partners in Torah

Founded in 1993, Partners in Torah revolutionized Jewish learning through its pioneering one-on-one learning model and has facilitated over 110,000 learning partnerships worldwide.
Partners in Torah
The Wire
Across generations and continents, an unlikely Torah partnership flourishes
“I call her my Naomi, and I’m her Ruth. She’s my spiritual mother,” said Brianna Lopez, a Partners in Torah participant.
Jul. 9, 2025
Aish Aspire
The Wire
Aish and Partners in Torah join forces to transform Jewish learning
Joint program will leverage Aish’s global presence and resources to enhance Partners in Torah’s successful learning partnership model.
Mar. 25, 2025