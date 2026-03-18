The future of Christian faith and leadership in America, as well as positive engagement with Israel, depends on the next generation of Christian leaders being deeply rooted in their biblical faith and values, as well as being exposed to modern Israel firsthand. As such, Passages aims to offer Christian students a life-changing experience that strengthens their identity in Christ; exposes them to the complex realities of modern Israel and the Middle East; and provides them with opportunities to develop their leadership abilities. For more information, visit: www.passagesisrael.org.