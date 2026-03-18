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Passages

The future of Christian faith and leadership in America, as well as positive engagement with Israel, depends on the next generation of Christian leaders being deeply rooted in their biblical faith and values, as well as being exposed to modern Israel firsthand. As such, Passages aims to offer Christian students a life-changing experience that strengthens their identity in Christ; exposes them to the complex realities of modern Israel and the Middle East; and provides them with opportunities to develop their leadership abilities. For more information, visit: www.passagesisrael.org.
Passages Trip Visit to Netiv HaAsara
The Wire
Passages Christian leaders donate $500,000 to affected communities in Gaza Envelope
“Our students will continue coming here to bear witness to this tragedy and stand alongside Israel and the Jewish people, especially in the most difficult times,” said Rivka Kidron, co-founder and board member of Passages.
Jan. 25, 2024
A total of 700 Christian students from across the United States joined the “March for Israel” in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14, 2023. Credit: Passages.
The Wire
700 Christian students join DC rally to stand with Israel
“This is what I believe Passages was created for—to stand by the Jewish community and the State of Israel during such moments,” said Rivka Kidron, co-founder and board member of Passages.
Nov. 15, 2023