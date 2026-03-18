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RootOne

RootOne is a rapidly growing initiative that maximizes the number of North American teens participating in immersive Israel travel experiences. It does so by reducing the cost of participation and by elevating and diversifying Israel experiences to make them more accessible and more impactful to a wider audience of Jewish teens. RootOne is powered by the Marcus Foundation and incubated at the Jewish Education Project. Additional funders: Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, Crown Family Philanthropies, the Diane and Guilford Glazer Foundation, Jim Joseph Foundation, Koum Family Foundation, Mosaic United, the Paul E. Singer Foundation, Samueli Foundation, Seed the Dream Foundation and The Zalik Foundation.
rootone
The Wire
RootOne announces global summer travel opportunities for North American teens
New trip offerings for 2025 only include locations in Europe and Central America in addition to Israel; Israeli teens will join all alternative location trips.
Mar. 10, 2025
RootOne helps thousands of Jewish teens travel to Israel each summer for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
The Marcus Foundation makes legacy $60m investment in RootOne
Grant will dramatically expand access to immersive experiences in Israel and beyond for tens of thousands more teens and represents one of the late Bernie Marcus’s final major gifts.
Nov. 14, 2024
Mark Wilf, David Bryfman, Simon Amiel, Meir Holtz and Martine Fleishman together with RootOne participants
The Wire
Mosaic United invests $8 million to boost teen travel to Israel beginning in 2022
Three-year partnership with RootOne to nearly double North American participation.
Jul. 13, 2022
Rabbi Leor Sinai. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
RootOne appoints Rabbi Leor Sinai as its senior director of Israel education
He will work closely with the professional leadership of RootOne’s grantee youth-serving organizations to advance the educational goals and objectives of RootOne-affiliated immersive teen Israel experiences.
Mar. 4, 2022