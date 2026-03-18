RootOne is a rapidly growing initiative that maximizes the number of North American teens participating in immersive Israel travel experiences. It does so by reducing the cost of participation and by elevating and diversifying Israel experiences to make them more accessible and more impactful to a wider audience of Jewish teens. RootOne is powered by the Marcus Foundation and incubated at the Jewish Education Project. Additional funders: Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, Crown Family Philanthropies, the Diane and Guilford Glazer Foundation, Jim Joseph Foundation, Koum Family Foundation, Mosaic United, the Paul E. Singer Foundation, Samueli Foundation, Seed the Dream Foundation and The Zalik Foundation.