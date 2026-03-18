Sesame Place San Diego is the only theme park on the West Coast based entirely on the award-winning show, Sesame Street. Conveniently located just 20 minutes from San Diego and 2.5 hours from Los Angeles, this 17-acre theme park is perfect for families with kids of all ages and has been designated as a Certified Autism Center. The new theme park features 18 Sesame Street-themed rides and exciting water attractions, a family-friendly rollercoaster and a 500,000-gallon wave pool – one of the largest in Southern California. The park also features an engaging musical play area, an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood complete with the iconic 123 Stoop, daily live character shows, an award-winning parade, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities and of course, everyone’s favorite furry friends.