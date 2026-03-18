StandWithUs UK is a non-profit and non-partisan Israel education organization, part of an international movement that works to inspire and educate people of all ages and background about Israel, as well as challenge misinformation and fight against antisemitism. We empower and energise students and communities with leadership training and educational programmes on both school and university campuses. StandWithUs informs through social media, printed materials, digital platforms, film and newsletters. Website: www.standwithus.com/uk Facebook: www.facebook.com/standwithus Twitter: www.twitter.com/standwithusuk Instagram: www.instagram.com/standwithusuk