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StandWithUs UK

StandWithUs UK is a non-profit and non-partisan Israel education organization, part of an international movement that works to inspire and educate people of all ages and background about Israel, as well as challenge misinformation and fight against antisemitism. We empower and energise students and communities with leadership training and educational programmes on both school and university campuses. StandWithUs informs through social media, printed materials, digital platforms, film and newsletters. Website: www.standwithus.com/uk Facebook: www.facebook.com/standwithus Twitter: www.twitter.com/standwithusuk Instagram: www.instagram.com/standwithusuk
The Wire
StandWithUs UK Disappointed by Comments by Archbishop of Canterbury
“The campaign launched by Jerusalem’s Christian leaders and echoed by some church leaders in the UK puts a singular focus on Israel at a time when Christian populations elsewhere in the Middle East are decreasing dramatically,” said Sara Sherrard, Executive Director of StandWithUs UK, following Sunday Times opinion piece expressing concern for “Christians being driven from the Holy Land.”
Dec. 21, 2021