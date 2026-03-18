IZZY is an Israel-centric streaming platform bringing the diverse stories and cultural richness of Israel to audiences worldwide. Co-founded in 2020 by Nati Dinnar, a seasoned figure in Israeli television with over 25 years of broadcast experience, IZZY is the go-to destination for Israeli TV and film content. With over 60,000 subscribers from 60 countries and counting, IZZY offers a wide range of programming including hit TV shows like “Shtisel” and compelling documentaries covering pivotal figures and events in Israeli history. The platform features content with easy-to-read subtitles available in English, Hebrew and now also French, Spanish and Portuguese. www.streamisrael.tv