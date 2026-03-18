The Aleph Institute

Aleph is a nonprofit dedicated to providing Jewish education and religious programs to thousands of people who are incarcerated and their families, as well as to the numerous Jewish individuals serving in the Unites States military. Aleph offers a wealth of critical financial, emotional, and social services to thousands of shattered families and individuals in crisis across the United States. Aleph is committed to criminal justice reform and reducing recidivism through preventive education and faith-based rehabilitation programs, re-entry assistance, alternative sentencing support, and policy research and recommendations.