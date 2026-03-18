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The Aleph Institute

Aleph is a nonprofit dedicated to providing Jewish education and religious programs to thousands of people who are incarcerated and their families, as well as to the numerous Jewish individuals serving in the Unites States military. Aleph offers a wealth of critical financial, emotional, and social services to thousands of shattered families and individuals in crisis across the United States. Aleph is committed to criminal justice reform and reducing recidivism through preventive education and faith-based rehabilitation programs, re-entry assistance, alternative sentencing support, and policy research and recommendations.
Daniel Agami
The Wire
Aleph honors Jewish service members on Memorial Day
On Memorial Day, Aleph honors Jewish service members who made the ultimate sacrifice and stands with the families who carry their memories forward.
May. 28, 2025
New interactive yahrzeit wall shares families’ untold stories of military heroes. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Aleph launches Wall of Heroes to honor Jewish veterans
Aleph has launched the Wall of Heroes site, an interactive yahrzeit wall to memorialize Jewish veterans and share their untold stories.
Nov. 11, 2024
Aleph Institute volunteers spent Rosh Hashanah at the Danbury Federal Correctional Institution, in Connecticut, bringing the joy of the holiday to those behind bars. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Aleph Institute celebrates Rosh Hashanah with Jews behind bars
For Rosh Hashanah, Aleph sent dozens of volunteers to prisons across the country to bring the joy and holiness of the holiday to those behind bars.
Oct. 10, 2024
Aleph Institute’s Project 432
The Wire
‘It Opened My Eyes,’ Aleph workshop reaches 1,800-plus students
Aleph’s Project 432 launched an educational workshop about Jewish business ethics; it’s opening conversations that can change lives.
Sep. 17, 2024
Aleph Institute on board the USS Abraham Lincoln.
The Wire
Aleph supports Jewish sailors on US naval warships
Dozens of Jewish sailors are deployed aboard U.S. Navy warships on patrol around the Middle East, and Aleph Institute is providing spiritual support.
Sep. 10, 2024
Nearly 200 Jewish service members and their families gathered in Bal Harbour, Fla., for the 17th annual Aleph Military Symposium
The Wire
Aleph hosts military conference for Jewish service members
Nearly 200 Jewish service members and their families gathered in Florida for Aleph’s Military Symposium, a pivotal event for Jews in the U.S. Military.
Mar. 7, 2024