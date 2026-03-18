The Yiddish Book Center recovers, preserves, teaches and celebrates Yiddish literature and culture to advance a fuller understanding of Jewish history and identity. Over the span of 43 years, the center has launched an extensive array of bibliographic, educational and cultural initiatives and programs. The Wexler Oral History Project launched in 2010, has recorded more than 1,300 in-depth video interviews that provide a deeper understanding of the Jewish experience and the legacy and changing nature of Yiddish language and culture. In 2014, the organization was honored with the prestigious National Medal for Museums and Libraries during a ceremony at the White House. In 2019, the Center introduced its White Goat Press publishing imprint, aimed at making newly translated Yiddish works accessible to a broader readership. In October 2023, the Center opening its groundbreaking exhibition, Yiddish: A Global Culture, which presents a comprehensive narrative of modern Yiddish culture through personal anecdotes and artifacts.