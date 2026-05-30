More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Hegseth: Trump will conclude a ‘great deal’ with Iran, or it will face the War Department

“Only one president was willing to lay it out on the line and ensure after 47 years that Iran is not capable of having a nuclear weapon,” said the U.S. secretary of defense.

May 30, 2026
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a plenary session of the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore on May 30, 2026. Photo by Jam Sta Rosa/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a plenary session of the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore on May 30, 2026. Photo by Jam Sta Rosa/AFP via Getty Images.
( May 30, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reiterated on Saturday that the Trump administration will only conclude a “great deal” with Iran and warned that failure to reach such an agreement could lead to renewed military action.

“Any deal that the president is willing to make, he’s only going to make it if he believes it’s a great deal for our country and the security of the world,” Hegseth said.

“Only one president was willing to lay it out on the line and ensure after 47 years that Iran is not capable of having a nuclear weapon,” he continued. “Those goalposts haven’t shifted at all, which is the expectation of the American people and what we’ve stated to Iran.

“So, in the middle of negotiations, the closer they come to that reality—both now and into the future—the closer we’re going to get to that kind of a deal,” added Hegseth.

“They can either do this now through a deal, and we think we’re in a good place to make that deal, or they can deal with the War Department. And we are prepared—we’re postured even stronger today than we were on day one—to address it that way if we have to. But he [President Trump] would prefer not to.

“Iran knows very, very clearly what our expectations are, and that’s on the negotiating team to deliver. They’re coming in our direction; the talks have been productive. I think they know where it needs to go, and I’m quite confident with our president,” he said.

President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he was lifting the U.S. naval blockade on Iran and that he was meeting in the White House Situation Room to “make a final determination” on an agreement with the Islamic Republic.

“Iran must agree that they will never have a nuclear weapon or Bomb,” the president stated on Friday. “The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions.”

The Islamic Republic must remove all of the mines in the strait beyond the “numerous” ones that the United States hasn’t already removed “with our great underwater mine sweepers,” Trump said.

He added that the “enriched material, sometimes referred to as ‘nuclear dust,’ which is buried deep underground with virtually collapsed mountains, caused by our powerful B2 bomber attack 11 months ago, sitting on top of it, will be unearthed by the United States,” which, he said, “it is agreed, is the only country, along with China, with the mechanical capability of doing so, in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and destroyed.”

Iran Defense and Security Middle East
EXPLORE JNS
A Yiftach Unit team member with one of the drones. Photo by Eric Sultan.
Feature
A glimpse inside the IDF’s secret labs
Developing technologies that can make a truck vanish from radar. The race to find a solution to the new drone threat.
May 30, 2026
Itay Ilnai
Smoke rises from the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona after a rocket fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon struck the city, April 16, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Hezbollah targets Israeli home front with series of rocket, drone attacks
One impact was identified in the Kiryat Shmona area.
May 30, 2026
Herzogs
Israel News
‘Outrage, disgrace, disappointment': Israel’s first lady slams UN over sexual violence blacklisting
“This shameful report is yet another stain on the record of the United Nations,” said Michal Herzog.
May 30, 2026
Police and forensic investigators examine the point of impact after a Russian drone struck an apartment building in Galati, eastern Romania, on May 29, 2026. Photo by Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Russian drone strike in Romania a ‘dangerous development,’ says Israel
Two people were injured in the NATO member state.
May 30, 2026
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visits troops in the Mount Dov area of Southern Lebanon, May 29, 2026. Credit: IDF
Israel News
IDF chief: Damage inflicted on Hezbollah ‘unprecedented’
“We will continue striking the enemy wherever we can and we will expand upon our achievements,” said Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir
May 30, 2026
From left, Israel Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Lebanon Ambassador to the U.S. Nada Moawad meet at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2026. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel, Lebanon hold productive security talks in US, Pentagon says
“These are essential steps toward realizing President Trump’s vision for a lasting peace in the Middle East,” the statement continued.
May 30, 2026
Think Twice
To resist antisemitism, today’s Jews must become ‘refuseniks’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Izabella Taborovsky, Ep. 224
May. 28, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
War and peace in Lebanon
Ben Cohen
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Liberal Judaism is doomed if it won’t fight anti-Zionism
Jonathan S. Tobin