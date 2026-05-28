Western nations that shut their doors to Jews now judge those who survived

When critics invoke the 1946 bombing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem to condemn the Zionist movement or sneer that Jews living in Judea and Samaria “came from Brooklyn,” they are not merely making an argument about Israeli history. They are implicitly removing the same critical context—that Jews did not always have a choice about where to go.

Two English-speaking democracies made that choice for them. And neither has ever said it was sorry.

In 1905, as hundreds of thousands of Jews were fleeing pogroms in the Russian Empire, Britain enacted the Aliens Act. The word “Jew” never appeared in it; it did not need to.

Arthur Balfour, the very man who would later issue the declaration bearing his name, backed the bill as prime minister, warning of the “undoubted evils” of immigration that was “largely Jewish.” The act introduced Britain’s first modern peacetime immigration controls and classified impoverished refugees as “undesirables.” The door that had previously been open to all who could afford the passage was quietly closed.

Nineteen years later, the United States went further. The Johnson-Reed Act of 1924, building on the Emergency Quota Act of 1921, which had already sharply restricted immigration, set quotas calibrated to the 1890 census—deliberately chosen because it predated the great wave of Eastern European Jewish immigration, and therefore minimized the slots available to Jews, Italians and Poles. Poland, with a prewar Jewish population of 3.5 million, received an annual quota of 6,524 visas. Romania, home to nearly a million Jews, received 377.

These were not merely inconveniences but often death sentences.

In 1939, the MS St. Louis set sail from Hamburg carrying 937 Jewish refugees. Cuba turned all but 28 of them away. The United States turned them away; the German quota from the 1924 act had been filled. The ship returned to Europe. Roughly 250 of its passengers subsequently perished in the Holocaust.

That same year, hundreds of thousands of German and Austrian Jews were waiting for American visas, while the annual German quota was only a fraction of that demand. Between 1933 and 1941, tens of thousands of quota slots that might have been used for refugees went unfilled, in part because U.S. State Department officials deliberately tightened administrative barriers to Jewish immigration.

When more than 900 people seeking refuge are turned away by Cuba, denied refuge by the United States and Canada, and roughly a quarter are later murdered, the conversation about Jewish history is missing a significant chapter if the governments that closed their doors have never fully reckoned with their role.

That missing chapter is never cited when the King David Hotel bombing is invoked. The Irgun carried out the attack on July 22, 1946, against the British administrative headquarters in Jerusalem—the nerve center of a mandatory government that, under the 1939 White Paper, had severely capped Jewish immigration to Palestine at the very moment European Jews were attempting to flee extermination.

The bombing was not born in a vacuum of civilized alternatives. Those alternatives had been tried. Jewish organizations petitioned the Roosevelt administration for years to ease visa restrictions or invoke executive authority to admit refugees above quota. Legislators introduced the Wagner-Rogers Bill in 1939, which would have admitted 20,000 German refugee children outside the quota. Roosevelt took no action, and it died in committee.

Thirty-two nations gathered at Evian in July 1938 at Roosevelt’s own invitation to address the refugee crisis. At the conference itself, only the Dominican Republic made a substantial offer of resettlement and even that promise—of up to 100,000 places—ultimately yielded fewer than 1,000 arrivals.

When the slaughter became undeniable, the United States and Britain convened again, this time in Bermuda in April 1943. Jewish organizations were barred from attending. The British Foreign Office had privately warned that Germany might switch from extermination to expulsion, flooding the Allies with Jewish refugees. Critics have argued that the conference was designed, in part, to forestall that outcome. It produced nothing. The quotas held. The White Paper held.

The events of that period cannot be surgically separated from the decade of closed doors that preceded it.

Nor can Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria be reduced to a caricature of Americans from Brooklyn, N.Y., pursuing a nationalist adventure. The Jewish population that built pre-state Israel was not primarily composed of people with comfortable alternatives. It was composed in very large measure of individuals who fled—or were expelled or escaped Europe, excluded by the West—and found the only door still open in British Mandatory Palestine.

Ideology and desperation often overlapped. But the comfortable observer who cites one while ignoring the other is not doing history. He is doing something easier.

Britain has developed a genuine culture of formal apology. Former British Prime Ministers David Cameron and Gordon Brown: the former for Bloody Sunday and the latter for the persecution of Alan Turing. The United States apologized to Japanese Americans interned during World War II. These were meaningful acts.

The Johnson-Reed Act and the Aliens Act belong in the same reckoning. Not because an apology would resolve any contemporary dispute, but because it would impose a measure of historical humility on countries and institutions that now speak so confidently about Jewish power.

A formal accounting would not require anyone to excuse every Israeli action. It would require something more basic—that Jewish actions be judged with the same historical context demanded for everyone else. The King David Hotel bombing can be condemned. Settlement policy can be debated. Israeli military conduct can be scrutinized. But none of these arguments should proceed as if Jewish statelessness, Western exclusion and the closing of the world’s doors were irrelevant background noise.

The MS St. Louis is not a footnote either. The governments that closed those doors in 1905 and 1924 helped write the history their successors now judge from a position of moral distance, and have never been asked to account for it.

Neither Britain nor the United States has offered that accounting. Perhaps it’s time that they did.