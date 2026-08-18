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Orthodox Jewish basketball player Chaim Galbut prepares for Division I career

Galbut, 19, competes for Duquesne University while maintaining Orthodox Jewish observance, including no playing or traveling on Shabbat.

Rebecca Szlechter
(Aug. 18, 2026 / JNS)

Chaim Galbut, a 6-foot-7 Miami native, will join the Duquesne University Dukes this fall after spending the past year studying Talmud at a Jerusalem yeshiva, aiming to become the first observant Orthodox Jewish man to complete in four years of Division I college basketball.

Galbut’s commitment to Shabbat has already affected his college recruitment. He said last year that prospective programs had rejected him after learning that he would not play on Shabbat.

“I don’t play on Shabbos,” he said on the Yeshiva League Pass Tip Off podcast. “They’re like, ‘Well, we don’t want you.’”

Duquesne, a private Catholic school in Pittsburgh, opted to take the unusual circumstances into account.

Assistant coach Chase Goldstein discovered Galbut through a viral highlight video of him throwing down dunks and advocated for the program to recruit him.

Head coach Dru Joyce III told the New York Post that the school knew accommodating Galbut would not be easy but saw an opportunity for both the player and program to grow.

The recruitment came after Galbut graduated from Miami Country Day School in 2025 without a Division I offer. He spent a gap year studying in Israel while continuing to develop his basketball skills.

His exposure grew through JDS Elite, a Jewish day-program school AAU program, and showcase events before his highlight videos brought him to Duquesne’s attention.

Now in Pittsburgh, Galbut is already structuring his college life around basketball and Jewish learning. He reportedly wakes before 7 a.m. for morning prayers, attends practices and classes, then studies Talmud at a local kollel from 3 to 6 p.m. before returning to the gym.

His day ends with additional Torah study and evening prayers.

He has also found support from other Orthodox Jewish basketball players. During his year in Israel, Galbut sought advice from Ryan Turell, the former Yeshiva University star who went on to play professionally in the NBA G League.

His story also relates to Tamir Goodman, who began his Division I career at Towson in 2000 and left after two seasons. Goodman has trained Galbut and has publicly praised his talent and work ethic.

Galbut has already encountered moments in which his teammates and coaches have accommodated his religious commitments. When a team trip conflicted with his afternoon Talmud study, the trip was moved so that he could participate.

He also missed a practice in July because of Tisha B’av, a Jewish day of mourning.

“I know this is going to be a journey,” Galbut told the Post. “But that’s the whole point. This is the journey I’ve always wanted to take.”

Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
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