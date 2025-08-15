‘Palestine’ represented for the first time at Miss Universe

( Aug. 15, 2025 / JNS )

Nadeen Ayoub, 27, is set to represent “Palestine” at the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand in November, becoming the first to represent the Arabs of Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip in the event’s 74-year history.

Ayoub—who divides her time between the United Arab Emirates and the Palestinian Authority’s administrative capital of Ramallah in Samaria—will compete alongside Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz.

Announcing her participation on Wednesday on Instagram, Ayoub appeared in traditional Arab attire featuring embroidery by designer Hiba Abdel Karim, who has created pieces for Jordan’s Queen Rania.

“I am honored to announce that for the first time ever, Palestine will be represented at Miss Universe,” Ayoub wrote. “I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see.”

Ayoub’s participation in the pageant comes as several Western countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, have stated their intention to recognize a Palestinian state in September.

However, Ayoub told the UAE-based The National outlet she had intended to participate earlier, but delayed it due to the “ongoing humanitarian crisis” amid the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The long-running international beauty pageant is set to be held this year in Pak Kret, central Thailand, on Nov. 21. This year’s edition will see a record number of participants, including several newcomers such as “Palestine,” Saudi Arabia and a Latina delegate from the U.S.

The American reality show “Miss Universe Latina, el reality” selected a delegate representing Hispanic and Latina Americans, designated as Latina.