Melanie Shiraz crowned Miss Universe Israel

( July 20, 2025 / Israel Hayom)

Israeli model Melanie Shiraz was crowned “Miss Universe Israel” on Saturday night and will represent the country at the international Miss Universe pageant in Thailand in November.

The Miss Universe Israel pageant, now in its second year under its current format, is organized by Jewish American businessman Edgar Sakhain, owner of Edgar Entertainment, with the support of the Israeli Consulate. It replaces the iconic Beauty Queen of Israel contest, which for years launched the careers of many Israeli models.

Though intended to select a representative for Israel to Miss Universe, the Israeli competition has for the second consecutive year been held in Miami.

Shiraz, 26, competed as “Miss Caesarea,” despite currently living in California. According to her profile on the contest’s website, she is an Israeli entrepreneur and content creator with a background in innovation, public diplomacy and the arts.

She succeeds Miss Israel 2024, Ofir Korsia, who represented Israel last year with distinction.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.