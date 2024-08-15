JNS Press+
Palestinian on terror watchlist arrested on southern US border

Omar Shehada, accused of ‘explosives/arms’ use, was caught in Santa Teresa, N.M.

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the McAllen station in South Texas, Sept. 25 2013. Photo by Donna Burton via Wikimedia Commons.
(August 15, 2024 / JNS)

Omar Shehada, 35, a Palestinian from Judea and Samaria who appears on a terror watchlist for alleged prior “explosives/arms” use, was arrested on the southern U.S. border in Santa Teresa, N.M., the New York Post reported.

Shehada was caught on Monday, the paper reported, citing a leaked U.S. Customs and Border Protection memo that didn’t identify the terrorist group with which the man is associated. He flew from Madrid to Bogota to Panama City to San Salvador before trying to enter the United States, according to the memo.

The arrest came the day before four congressmen penned a letter to Alejandro Mayorkas, the U.S. secretary of homeland security, and Christopher Wray, the FBI director, about an earlier report of people with possible terrorism ties being arrested at the Mexican border.

