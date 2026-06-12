“This is about protecting families, protecting opportunity and protecting a parent’s fundamental right to choose the best educational path for their child,” said Melissa Glaser, executive director of Teach Florida.
“We can confirm that a final, agreed-upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps,” Shehbaz Sharif wrote. “Peace has never been this close as it is now.”
A JNS analysis suggests that since New York City started telling the public only about percentage change in “confirmed” hate crimes year over year, it has suggested no change, but that if it reported data that way about “reported” hate crimes, there would be a 32% increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes in the city from March to May compared to last year.
If this issue is seen as the anchor of the region’s broader woes, that is not because the cold data bears it out, but because much of the world has been swayed by a decades-long propaganda effort initiated by the Soviet Union and its Arab allies.
“This is about protecting families, protecting opportunity and protecting a parent’s fundamental right to choose the best educational path for their child,” said Melissa Glaser, executive director of Teach Florida.
“We can confirm that a final, agreed-upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps,” Shehbaz Sharif wrote. “Peace has never been this close as it is now.”
A JNS analysis suggests that since New York City started telling the public only about percentage change in “confirmed” hate crimes year over year, it has suggested no change, but that if it reported data that way about “reported” hate crimes, there would be a 32% increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes in the city from March to May compared to last year.
If this issue is seen as the anchor of the region’s broader woes, that is not because the cold data bears it out, but because much of the world has been swayed by a decades-long propaganda effort initiated by the Soviet Union and its Arab allies.