More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

SCOOP: Washington gov probed state human rights panelist’s Jew-hatred in 2025, but he’s still on commission

The son of a Washington state Human Rights Commission member told JNS that his father apologized soon after the 2025 to the state governor but admitted that his father hasn’t said publicly that he is sorry.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Luc fils Jasmin, a member of the Washington State Human Rights Commission. Source: Official commission photo.
Luc fils Jasmin, a member of the Washington State Human Rights Commission. Source: Official commission photo.
(Jun. 13, 2026 / JNS)

The office of Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson has investigated antisemitic statements that a member of the state’s Human Rights Commission made during a meeting of the state agency in March 2025, but more than a year later, the man remains on the panel, JNS has learned.

JNS asked Barbara Harris, executive director of the commission, if any action was taken to address comments made by commissioner Luc fils Jasmin during the March 27, 2025, meeting, after the commission posted video of the conversation on Wednesday.

“The governor’s office appoints commissioners and handles matters related to your inquiry,” she told JNS. “Given that the governor’s office previously reviewed this matter and investigated, I believe it is most appropriate to forward this correspondence to the governor’s office for any review or response deemed appropriate, rather that addressing the matter through the commission.”

JNS sought comment from the Washington governor’s office. Per the commission website, Jasmin’s term runs through June 2028.

A pastor who immigrated from Haiti, Jasmin was appointed to the commission in 2023 by then-Gov. Jay Inslee. At the March 2025 meeting, he accused Jews of complaining too much about antisemitism.

“This word ‘antisemitism’ has been around since the Jews got trampled by Hitler, and it seems like the Jewish people keep on crying and crying and crying and crying—always crying over the antisemitism,” he said.

He added at the meeting that “these people the Jewish are killing by the millions over there—the Palestinians and the Arabs.”

Jasmin is the father of Luc Jasmin III, who has served as the Eastern Washington outreach representative for the governor’s office since October 2022 and is running for the state legislature as a Democrat.

The younger Jasmin told JNS that his father apologized to the governor’s office soon after the incident and that he’s talked to his father about the strong ties between Jewish and Haitian communities. He admitted that his father had not issued a public apology.

Shasti Conrad, chair of the Washington state Democratic party, told JNS that “Washington Democrats condemn antisemitism in any form.”

“Hate has no place in our state, and we are working to elect Democrats up and down the ballot who will protect the safety and freedoms of every Washingtonian,” she said.

Solly Kane, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle, told JNS that his office tried in vain to reach Jasmin.

“Our office reached out directly to commissioner Jasmin earlier this week after these comments came to light to express our concerns and request he do some serious learning and reflection as well as issue an apology,” he told JNS. “We have not heard back from him.”

“At a time when the Jewish population is 2% of Americans but the target of approximately 70% of all religious-based hate crimes, for commissioner Jasmin to suggest that Jews are always ‘crying and crying’ about antisemitism reveals a stunning lack of understanding and awareness of the real threats the American Jewish community faces,” he said.

“Commissioner Jasmin suggests that Jews are seeking special treatment when in fact all the Jewish community is looking for are the basic entitlements in this country of safety and religious freedom,” Kane told JNS.

Kane called on elected officials to “unequivocally condemn commissioner Jasmin’s remarks and uphold their responsibility to be moral leaders in our community by making clear that offensive comments like these have no place in Washington state.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Jerry Seinfeld
U.S. News
WATCH: Seinfeld shuts down anti-Israel heckler
The American comedian, a staunch supporter of the Jewish state, regularly faces pro-Palestinian harassment.
June 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Toronto police
World News
Toronto police arrest 50-year-old for making anti-Jewish threats in person at community center
Thomas Andrew Hardcastle is due in Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 3.
June 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers operate against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon, dismantling the Iranian-backed proxy group's terrorist infrastructure sites, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF continues push in Southern Lebanon, pounds Hezbollah terrorists, sites
The Israeli military reveals blow inflicted on Hezbollah field commanders in sectors across Southern Lebanon.
June 13, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One prior to departure from John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York, on June 9, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Trump: US-Iran deal scheduled for signing Sunday
However, an Iranian official said the chances of a memorandum being signed in the next 24 hours are slim.
June 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz delivers a message to Hezbollah on April 2, 2026, after the Lebanese terrorist organization launched dozens of rockets into Israeli territory during the Passover seder meal. Credit: Elad Malka/Israel Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
Jerusalem expects nuclear issue to be dealt with in Iran talks, Katz says
The IDF will not withdraw from the security zones in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and Samaria, Israel’s defense minister pledged.
June 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Weapons located and confiscated by Israeli security forces during an attempted smuggling operation in June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart weapons smuggling in Jordan Valley
Twenty-three Glock pistols, three Kalashnikov rifles, one M16 rifle and additional weapons were seized.
June 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Netanyahu
Think Twice
The biggest threat to Israel’s democracy? The Supreme Court
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Yonatan Green, Ep. 226
June 11, 2026 05:30 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
Trump, the betrayer-in-chief?
Mitchell Bard
Melanie Phillips
Column
Trump’s civilizational moment
Melanie Phillips