Israel rejects international claims it restricts medical aid to Gaza

Israel announced on Monday that it had delivered a large quantity of medical equipment over the past week for a new clinic in the Gaza Strip, confounding international critics that it is holding back aid.

COGAT, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the Israeli Ministry of Defense unit that handles humanitarian aid into Gaza, posted to X on Monday that it had distributed large amounts of medical aid in coordination with Israel’s partners in the United Arab Emirates.

The equipment included ultrasound machines, blood-testing devices, first-aid kits, medical laboratory equipment, hospital beds and X-ray machines, among other items.

“The clinic is expected to begin operating in the coming weeks and provide medical treatment to approximately 500 patients per day,” COGAT said.

Critics have been quick to condemn Israel over aid to Gaza. Most recently, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and various NGOs criticized Israel for temporarily closing Gaza border crossings on June 7, a security measure connected to Iran’s missile strike. The closing lasted two days.

Similarly, on June 8, 21 countries, mostly European, criticized Israel’s tougher vetting requirements for NGOs operating in the Strip, which Israel instituted when it became clear that many NGOs had been infiltrated by Hamas.

In a joint statement, the countries claimed the vetting process would hinder the delivery of humanitarian aid.

However, on Sunday, COGAT undermined these assertions, posting on social media that since the start of 2026, it had approved more than 22,000 pallets of water and sanitation supplies.

“In practice, however, fewer than 2,000 pallets have actually been coordinated and brought into the Gaza Strip,” it said, faulting the U.N. and other international organizations.

“Israel continues to allow and facilitate the entry of humanitarian supplies on a large scale. If there is a need for additional equipment and supplies, the approvals are already in place and the organizations have the ability to utilize them.

“When less than 10% of the approved supplies are actually coordinated for entry, it is difficult to argue that the problem lies with Israeli restrictions,” COGAT said. “The approvals exist. What is now required is coordination to turn those approvals into assistance on the ground.”