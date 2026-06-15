Israel’s largest rehabilitation hospital planned for north Tel Aviv

A new rehabilitation hospital expected to become the largest of its kind in Israel is set to rise in north Tel Aviv, backed by a landmark donation of 200 million shekels ($56 million) from the Jusidman Family Charitable Foundation.

The Jusidman Rehabilitation Hospital, with a total projected investment of approximately $390 million, will be built in partnership with the Tel Aviv Foundation and the Reuth Association, with additional funding expected from municipal, government and private sources.

The project will relocate and significantly expand the long-established Reuth Rehabilitation Hospital from its current site in the Yad Eliyahu neighborhood to a new campus in Sde Dov. Construction is expected to take about six years.

Once completed, the campus will include approximately 540 beds, an expanded day rehabilitation unit, advanced treatment facilities, a hydrotherapy pool, trauma clinic, research and development hub, specialized institutes and clinics, and green spaces designed for the well-being of patients and their families.

The hospital comes at a time of sharply growing demand for rehabilitation services in Israel following years of war and a rising number of wounded soldiers and trauma victims, alongside the country’s aging population.

“For many years, rehabilitation medicine did not receive the attention it deserved within Israel’s healthcare system,” said Igal Jusidman, representative of the Jusidman Family Charitable Foundation.

“It took a long and painful war to remind us of the critical role rehabilitation plays in restoring lives, dignity and independence. Through the Jusidman Rehabilitation Hospital, we hope to contribute to the recovery of those who have defended Israel and paid a heavy personal price in its service.

“By helping create a world-class rehabilitation facility, we seek to honor their sacrifice and support their journey toward healing. This is our way of saying: Thank you for your service.”

(From left): Dr. Einat Ronen, vice CEO of the Jusidman Foundation; Igal Jusidman, CEO of the Jusidman Foundation; Daniel Jusidman, founder of the Jusidman Foundation; Ron Huldai, mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa and chairman of the Tel Aviv Foundation; Prof. Nachman Ash, chairman of the Reuth Association; Dr. Orit Stein Reisner, director of the Reuth TLV Rehabilitation Hospital; Ido Sharir, CEO of the Reuth Association; and Dr. Hila Oren, CEO of the Tel Aviv Foundation, at the signing ceremony marking the Jusidman family’s donation for Israel’s new rehabilitation hospital in Tel Aviv, June 8, 2026. Photo by Guy Yechiely.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai described the project as a major investment in Israel’s rehabilitation infrastructure.

“The establishment of the new Jusidman Rehabilitation Hospital is another significant step toward strengthening Israel’s rehabilitation healthcare system,” said Huldai, who also chairs the Tel Aviv Foundation. “Tel Aviv-Jaffa, a leading city in public health, is mobilizing to address rehabilitation needs, which have become increasingly urgent for wounded soldiers, trauma victims and others seeking a real opportunity to return to an independent and fulfilling life.”

He said the Jusidman Foundation’s contribution reflected “deep trust” in the city’s ability to lead transformative projects focused on “health, resilience and hope.”

Professor Nachman Ash, chairman of the Reuth Association and former director-general of Israel’s Health Ministry, said the nationwide need for rehabilitation and geriatric care had grown dramatically in recent years.

“The hospital already serves patients from across Israel, and thanks to the generous donation of the Jusidman Family Charitable Foundation, we will be able to significantly increase the number of rehabilitation and geriatric patients treated and substantially improve hospitalization conditions,” he said.

Founded 65 years ago, Reuth Rehabilitation Hospital is affiliated with Tel Aviv University’s Gray Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences and is regarded as one of Israel’s leading rehabilitation and geriatric medical centers. Its services include orthopedic, neurological, respiratory and geriatric rehabilitation, as well as Israel’s largest day rehabilitation center and a post-trauma rehabilitation center serving victims of the Hamas-led massacre of Oct. 7, 2023, and veterans of the ongoing war.

The Tel Aviv Foundation, marking its 50th anniversary this year, said the new hospital is a cornerstone of its “Hope Strategy” and one of the city’s most significant long-term strategic healthcare initiatives.