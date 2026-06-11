Gedalia Guttentag

“Israel has a full right to self-defense, and we are exercising it to the extent necessary,” the prime minister told the nation. “I say this to you, just as I say this, with appreciation and respect, in my good conversations with my friend President Trump.”
“Israel has a full right to self-defense, and we are exercising it to the extent necessary,” the prime minister told the nation. “I say this to you, just as I say this, with appreciation and respect, in my good conversations with my friend President Trump.”