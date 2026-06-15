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Trump: Iran deal allows it to enrich uranium ‘for nonmilitary purposes’

The U.S. president says that the memorandum ensures Tehran together with Washington will dilute its high-level enriched stockpile of uranium.

JNS Staff
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U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a bilateral tea and meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Zhongnanhai in Beijing, May 15, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
(Jun. 15, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the agreement with Iran allows it to enrich uranium, but at low levels that “could never be used by the military.”

“They can never go beyond a certain amount,” he said in a phone call with The New York Times.

When asked whether this limit is the same as was stipulated in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action forged during the Obama administration in 2015, Trump said that the current memorandum of understanding would assure that “they can only enrich for nonmilitary purposes. Forever.”

He said that in time, the U.S. will join Iran in “down-blending” the enriched uranium, but he offered no timeline for when this measure would be implemented, the report continued.

Trump further suggested that the new agreement grants the U.S. “strong policing powers” to ensure that Iran is not conducting nuclear work in violation of any of its commitments, the Times reported.

Whereas the 2015 JCPOA allowed inspection in Iranian nuclear facilities to stretch out for months, the accord scheduled for signing on June 19 will reportedly provide for near-instant access.

During Trump’s first presidential tenure in 2018, he withdrew Washington from the JCPOA and re-imposed heavy sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

According to reports, Iran holds roughly 440 kilograms of a stockpile of uranium enriched to 60%, a short technical step away from the weapons-grade level of 90%.

Israeli and U.S. forces bombed the main Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day “Operation Rising Lion/Midnight Hammer” in June 2025, reportedly burying much of the material deep underground.

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