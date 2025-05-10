Terrorism rebranded as ‘armed resistance against civilians’

( May 10, 2025 / FrontPage Magazine)

Since Oct. 7, there’s been an aggressive effort to rebrand Hamas terrorism as “armed resistance.”

Now, Peter Beinart, speaking at the Harvard Divinity School, which recognizes only one deity, Allah, used a curious term of art to describe the mass murder of Jews as “Palestinian armed resistance against civilians.”

Hey @PeterBeinart, what the hell does "Palestinian armed resistance against civilians" mean?



Was it "armed resistance" when they slaughtered Shani Louk and paraded her mangled body through the streets of Gaza? What about when they executed families and burned people alive? pic.twitter.com/exLUMUdk4v — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) May 9, 2025

Beinart returns to this term over and over again, describing the terrorist massacres of Jews as “Palestinian armed resistance against civilians.”

The premise of “resistance” is that at least in theory, the perpetrators are defending themselves against an attack. But what does “armed resistance against civilians” mean?

How are unarmed women and children the attackers? How is massacring them resistance rather than genocide?

The whole point of using the term “resistance” is to equate Islamic terrorists to the French Resistance fighting Nazis, or the Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto attacking the SS. Now “resistance” has not only been rebranded to mean killing Jews, but massacring Jewish unarmed men, women and children just going about their lives.

“Resistance” has come to be indistinguishable from Nazism. In both terms it whitewashes the religiously and politically motivated massacre of Jews.

Originally published by FrontPage Magazine.

