Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
OpinionAntisemitism

Terrorism rebranded as ‘armed resistance against civilians’

When massacring women and children is "resistance."

Journalist and author Peter Beinart. Source: Facebook.
Journalist and author Peter Beinart. Source: Facebook.
Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield is an Israeli-born journalist and columnist with nearly 20 years of experience writing for conservative publications. His work spans national and international stories, covering politics, history, and culture. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with industry legends like David Horowitz, interviewed senators and congressmen, and shared the stories of ordinary people overcoming extraordinary challenges. His first book, Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers' Fight Against the Left, explores the forgotten struggles that shaped America’s early history.
Edit
(May 10, 2025 / FrontPage Magazine)

Since Oct. 7, there’s been an aggressive effort to rebrand Hamas terrorism as “armed resistance.”

Now, Peter Beinart, speaking at the Harvard Divinity School, which recognizes only one deity, Allah, used a curious term of art to describe the mass murder of Jews as “Palestinian armed resistance against civilians.”

Beinart returns to this term over and over again, describing the terrorist massacres of Jews as “Palestinian armed resistance against civilians.”

The premise of “resistance” is that at least in theory, the perpetrators are defending themselves against an attack. But what does “armed resistance against civilians” mean?

How are unarmed women and children the attackers? How is massacring them resistance rather than genocide?

The whole point of using the term “resistance” is to equate Islamic terrorists to the French Resistance fighting Nazis, or the Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto attacking the SS. Now “resistance” has not only been rebranded to mean killing Jews, but massacring Jewish unarmed men, women and children just going about their lives.

“Resistance” has come to be indistinguishable from Nazism. In both terms it whitewashes the religiously and politically motivated massacre of Jews.

Originally published by FrontPage Magazine.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics