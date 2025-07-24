Tourists arrested for serving their country: The latest lawfare against Israel

( July 24, 2025 / JNS)

What if boarding a plane could land you in jail—not for what you did while traveling, but for serving your country in a war of self-defense? Today, we uncover the growing international threat to Israeli soldiers, as weaponized legal strategies target them for simply doing their duty.

Host Aylana Meisel is joined by international lawyer Mark Zell, who sheds light on the weaponization of universal jurisdiction, a legal strategy that allows foreign courts to prosecute individuals for alleged crimes committed outside their borders. The show explores how this strategy is being used against Israeli citizens worldwide, with a focus on Belgium, Brazil and Spain, where laws are being misused to pursue political agendas. Zvell discusses the implications for Israeli soldiers and the risks they face when traveling abroad, as well as the broader consequences for Israel and its supporters.

This episode highlights the case of two Israelis who were detained in Belgium for alleged war crimes due to social-media posts related to their IDF service in Gaza. Although they were released, this incident exemplifies a broader phenomenon where Israelis are increasingly being targeted by NGOs using legal frameworks to intimidate and prosecute them for their military service.

See more at: @JNS_TV. And don’t forget to hit the subscribe button!

The Israel Law & Liberty Forum is proud to partner with JNS to offer a platform for conservative and classical liberal legal thought from within Israel. Any opinions stated are those of the speaker and not meant to represent the positions of the forum or JNS. The forum is an organization that fosters thoughtful conversation and debate on key issues in Israeli law and democracy. The forum takes no official position regarding any specific policy issue, nor does it advance specific policies.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.