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‘More Than Ever': 2026 Maccabiah to open in Jerusalem with star-studded ceremony

Ticket sales opened this week for the July 1 event at Teddy Stadium.

May 26, 2026
Howard Blas
The opening ceremony of the 2022 Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem on July 14, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
The opening ceremony of the 2022 Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem on July 14, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
( May 26, 2026 / JNS )

The 2026 Maccabiah Games will officially kick off on July 1 with a star-studded opening ceremony at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, featuring leading Israeli and American performers, hundreds of dancers, spectacular pyrotechnics and the traditional parade of Jewish athletes from around the world.

Ticket sales for the ceremony opened this week. Gates will open at 5 p.m., with the program beginning at 7:30 p.m. Israel time. Tickets are available to the public starting at 99 shekels at https://tickets.leaan.net/event/-25-bawho9, according to a press release on Monday. The theme of this year’s Maccabiah is “More Than Ever.”

“This year, in the spirit of the annual message ‘More Than Ever,’ the Maccabiah 2026 Opening Ceremony will accommodate its largest capacity yet,” the press release stated. “Sales have now opened, and due to the expected demand, it is recommended to secure seats in advance.”

Hosted by Israeli TV personality Assi Azar and dancer Anna Aronov and directed by Eldar Gohar Grossman, the ceremony will include the lighting of the Maccabiah torch, large-scale multimedia displays on two giant LED screens and a procession of thousands of athletes representing Jewish communities worldwide.

American social media personality and pro-Israel advocate Montana Tucker will perform an original song and co-host the athletes’ parade with American-Israeli musician and content creator Michael HarPaz. Together, they will welcome competitors from around the globe.

Among the featured performers are Montana Tucker, Michael Harpaz, Yuval Raphael, Netta Barzilai, Anna Zak, Idan Raichel and Itay Levy, according to the press release. Later in the evening, Levy will perform alongside a choir and hundreds of dancers.

Raphael, Israel’s representative at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, will open the evening with a new musical arrangement. Barzilai, who won the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest for Israel, is scheduled to perform a duet with Zak, the Russian-Israeli singer, actress and social media personality.

Raichel will be joined on stage by former hostages Daniella Gilboa and Edan Alexander for a special performance of some of his best-known songs.

Often referred to as the “Jewish Olympics,” the Maccabiah Games will take place from July 1-13 and are expected to bring together some 8,000 athletes from 55 countries competing in more than 30 sports.

Sports Diaspora Jewry
Howard Blas
Howard Blas Howard Blas
Howard Blas is a social worker and special-education teacher by training. He teaches Jewish studies and prepares students with a range of disabilities for b’nai mitzvah. He regularly leads Birthright Israel “classic” and service trips for people with disabilities. His publications can be viewed here.
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