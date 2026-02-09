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Anti-Israel and left-wing groups organize to stop NYC buffer-zone bills

PAL-Awda called for “urgent action” to tell lawmakers “to reject anti-free speech” areas drawn around schools and synagogues.

Feb. 9, 2026
UJA Rally
About 1,100 Jewish New Yorkers braved the bitter cold to attend a UJA-Federation of New York rally against Jew-hatred outside Park East Synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Dec. 4, 2025. Credit: Rod Morata/Michael Priest Photography.
( Feb. 9, 2026 / JNS )

Anti-Israel groups and left-wing Jewish organizations are rallying to stop Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York City Council from forwarding proposals that would create buffer zones around houses of worship and educational facilities.

While Jewish advocacy groups have come together to back the legislation, PAL-Awda of New York and New Jersey called for “urgent action” on Feb. 8. “Tell your state senator and assemblymember to reject anti-free speech buffer zones.”

The group wrote that “Hochul is trying to sneak this through the state budget. We have to tell leadership to reject this by tomorrow (Monday) morning.” (The Feb. 9 hearing was postponed to Feb. 25.)

Mark Goldfeder, CEO and director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, commented on the group’s opposition to the bills. “Note the appalling lack of substance,” he told JNS.

Writers Against the War on Gaza shared PAL-Awda’s call for urgent action. “Protect your right to protest in New York state,” the group posted. NYC for Abortion Rights is also opposed to the buffer bills and has encouraged people to submit testimony to the Feb. 12 executive budget hearing or testify at the Feb. 25 city council hearing.

The Student Workers of Columbia called the bills a “major threat to our union’s ability to protest, picket and call for solidarity rallies with our allies outside of Columbia’s gates,” adding, “We are staunchly against this proposed measure.”

Columbia Jewish and Israeli Students responded. “Columbia’s graduate student union supports protesting synagogues,” the group stated. “No surprises there.”

A coalition of left-wing organizations, including IfNotNow, Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, Jewish Voice for Peace and the American Council for Judaism, published a statement on Feb. 9 aligning with other groups opposing the bills.

“We come together as organizations that care deeply about Jewish safety,” they wrote.

“As Jewish organizations, we know the image of people protesting outside a synagogue can spark discomfort and even real fear,” they said. “We strongly believe that people should be able to pray and observe religious holidays without fear of harassment.”

However, they added, the groups also believe that “strong, pluralistic democracy creates the best conditions for the safety of all marginalized groups, including Jews. Legislation that restricts protest undermines the open society we cherish here in New York City, which has allowed Jews to thrive for centuries.”

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