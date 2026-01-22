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Bipartisan House bill would boost US-Israel cooperation against Iranian drones

“As Iran and its terrorist proxies ramp up their use of deadly unmanned systems, we must move faster and think bigger,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer said.

Jan. 22, 2026
Iranian drones
An Iranian military drone exercise in the Semnan desert, Jan. 7, 2021. Credit: Bahareh Asadi/Student News Agency via Wikimedia Commons.
( Jan. 22, 2026 / JNS )

Bipartisan legislation introduced in the U.S. House on Wednesday would increase funding and cooperation to help the United States and Israel counter drones fired at the Jewish state by Iran and its terrorist proxies.

H.R. 7178, informally titled the U.S.-Israel Anti-Killer Drone Act, would authorize $100 million and expand bilateral cooperation to cover all unmanned aircraft, specifically including so-called “killer drones.”

“As Iran and its terrorist proxies ramp up their use of deadly unmanned systems—from aerial drones to other advanced, unmanned weapons—we must move faster and think bigger,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) stated.

“These attacks are targeting Israeli civilians, U.S. service members, critical infrastructure and international shipping,” he stated. “This strengthened bipartisan bill will ensure the United States and Israel are fully equipped, fully funded and fully coordinated to stop these threats before more innocent lives are lost.”

The additional funding would support research, development, testing and deployment of counter–unmanned systems technologies. The bill would also expand intelligence sharing, joint training and operational coordination; designate the U.S.-Israel Operations Technology Working Group as the central hub for such efforts; and require annual program reports to Congress.

“The threat posed by hostile drones is real and growing, and the United States cannot afford to fall behind,” Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.) stated. “This bipartisan legislation strengthens cooperation with Israel and ensures our militaries have the tools they need to defend against evolving threats.”

U.S.-Israel Relations Congress
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