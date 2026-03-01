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‘Close coordination, clear resolve’ of US and Israel at critical moment,’ says Conference of Presidents

“We commend President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” the group’s leaders said.

Feb. 28, 2026

‘Close coordination, clear resolve’ of US and Israel at critical moment,’ says Conference of Presidents

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Operation Epic Fury
U.S. Central Command said it commenced “Operation Epic Fury” at the direction of the president of the United States, Feb. 28, 2026. Credit: CENTCOM.

Betsy Berns Korn and William Daroff, chair and CEO, respectively, of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, stated on Saturday that the umbrella group that represents more than 50 Jewish groups stands " firmly with the United States and Israel as they act decisively against the Iranian regime.”

“We commend President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their close coordination and clear resolve at this critical moment,” the two said. “Their leadership reflects the strength of the U.S.-Israel security partnership and a shared determination to halt a regime that endangers regional and global stability.”

The death of the Iranian regime’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, “closes a chapter defined by sustained hostility and regional destabilization,” the Conference of Presidents leaders said. “The United States and Israel now act in coordination to eliminate the regime’s capacity to threaten its neighbors through nuclear advancement, missile proliferation and proxy warfare.”

“Our opposition targets the regime, not the Iranian people, who deserve dignity and the opportunity to determine their own future,” they stated. “We express solidarity with the people of Israel sheltering from Iranian missile and drone attacks. We also stand with citizens of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and other regional partners who have endured direct Iranian missile strikes and Iranian-backed assaults on their territory.”

The two also said that they “pray for the safety of American and Israeli service members and for all innocent civilians in harm’s way.”

“We support efforts that reinforce deterrence, restore stability and protect the security of our allies,” they said.

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