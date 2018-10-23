More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Democratic congressional candidate apologizes for expletive at synagogue debate

Scott Wallace and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick were talking issues on the bimah at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Bensalem, Pa., when Wallace used the “f”-word, seemingly out of frustration.

Rep. Ryan Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Democratic congressional nominee Scott Wallace. Credit: Screenshot.
Rep. Ryan Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Democratic congressional nominee Scott Wallace. Credit: Screenshot.
(Oct. 23, 2018 / JNS)

A Democratic nominee for Congress apologized on Monday after cursing during a debate at a synagogue on the previous day to represent Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District.

Scott Wallace and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick stood on the bimah at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Bensalem, Pa., when Wallace used the “f”-word.

“I was exasperated by yet another attempt from Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick to hide from his votes to take away protections for people with pre-existing conditions,” said Wallace in a statement. “I apologize for any offense that might have been taken, I am passionate about protecting people from insurance company abuses, and I’m sorry that in this instance, my frustration got the best of me.”

The incumbent Fitzpatrick said he was “stunned” that Wallace made the comment.

“Ironically, there was a later question about the need for civility in politics,” Fitzpatrick told WBCB News. “Well, a good start is to not use vulgarities in the sanctuary of a synagogue in the middle of a congressional debate.”

As for his opponent’s motivations, “you’ll have to ask Scott Wallace,” said Fitzpatrick. “My sense is he was frustrated because I was cross-examining him on the ad he’s running, which is a false ad based on my position on pre-existing conditions. I was asking him a series of questions on what bill he was referring to, had he read it, and he came out with this expletive.”

Mort Lieberman, the men’s club president at Congregation Tifereth Israel, was not available for comment.

Wallace, who reportedly led a charitable foundation that donated to pro-BDS groups, leads his Republican opponent by 1.5 percentage points in the RealClear Politics average.

U.S. Elections
EXPLORE JNS
Heights Jewish Center Synagogue in University Heights, Ohio. A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested on April 17 for making threatening and anti-Semitic phone calls to the Heights Jewish Center Synagogue as well as other Jewish institutions in Ohio. Credit: Ed Wittenberg via Cleveland Jewish News.
U.S. News
SCOOP: Israeli consulate planning on pop-up consular services in Cleveland, diplomatic source tells JNS
The trial stop in the Buckeye State would help those who require consular help but don’t want to or can’t travel to New York.
August 16, 2026 01:16 AM
Mike Wagenheim
Jacqueline Meents-Lenstra holds baby Efraim Kochba in a photograph preserved in the wartime diary she kept while caring for him during the Holocaust. Credit: Yad Vashem.
Feature
83 years later, Yad Vashem honors Dutch woman who saved Jewish baby during Holocaust
Jacqueline Meents-Lenstra hid Efraim Kochba as her own son in Nazi-occupied Holland after his Jewish parents entrusted the infant to her care.
August 16, 2026 11:06 PM
Etgar Lefkovits
New York City Police Department NYPD
U.S. News
Bronx man faces 14 charges, including assault and six hate crimes, for attack on congregant, guard at Central Synagogue Shabbat service
“Our rabbis reignited the candles, helped us breathe and found the words to respond to the moment in real time,” the Reform synagogue stated. “Our congregation refused to let hate extinguish our Shabbat light.”
Aug. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Mali and Liel Yahalomi after being located in Argentina. Photo: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
After weeklong search, missing Israeli mother and daughter found in Argentina
Mali and Liel Yahalomi, who flew to Prague and then continued to Vienna, were located by local police.
Aug. 15, 2026
Avi Cohen
Breaking News
00:36
Huckabee honors pioneering Religious Zionist rabbi in Jerusalem
00:07
Israel, Honduras sign defense cooperation memorandum
22:05
Iran offers $30,000 bounty for killing or capturing US soldiers, doubled for women
22:04
Trump says he’ll ‘substantially reduce’ joint military exercises with South Korea due to ‘very good’ relationship with North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un
20:03
French backpacker denied bail after allegedly pulling knife on Israeli
14:09
Republicans Overseas Israel backs Randy Fine after Bilzerian ad
13:08
Far-left activists replace Israeli flags with PA banners in Gush Etzion
12:27
Trump envoy Kushner discusses Gaza with Egypt’s Sisi
11:36
IDF strikes two terrorists in Gaza Strip
11:06
Spanish broadcaster apologizes for skipping Israeli hurdler in introductions
10:27
US secretly used Kurdish outreach to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards
10:05
Israel: Hezbollah’s cynical human shields tactic must be condemned
09:35
Hamas starts Egypt talks to ‘compel’ Israel to abide by Gaza roadmap
09:04
Pope renews call for two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
08:33
Two Israeli institutions rank among world’s top 100 universities
08:27
Netanyahu congratulates Israeli marathon team on European gold
08:03
Jewish worshippers use prayer books on Temple Mount, senior source tells JNS
07:46
Glick: US Jews face ‘campaign’ to eradicate civil rights
07:23
Israel wins European marathon team gold
06:53
Philadelphia Jewish museum vandalized again
06:52
France probes cafe owner who said ‘too many Jews’
06:22
Arab Israeli soccer star sets transfer record with Crystal Palace signing
06:02
Man charged in Saskatoon shul vandalism
05:23
IDF troops fire at Palestinians after being surrounded in Hebron
05:01
Danon: Israeli rescue mission deepens Colombia ties
04:44
Iran’s military: No compromise until US, Israel defeated
04:21
Shin Bet warns of Iranian phishing targeting Israeli journalists
04:01
Israel Police: Motive for Yahalomis’ disappearance still unknown
03:53
Netanyahu, Colombian president hail new chapter in ties
03:36
Rare August rains break records around Jerusalem, trigger flooding
03:16
Netanyahu, Modi hail India-Israel partnership on Asian giant’s Independence Day
02:57
Tens of thousands attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
02:47
Samaria: Bullet found near synagogue, Jewish shepherd assaulted on Shabbat
02:25
CENTCOM chief completes 10-day Mideast trip
02:06
Hamas leader heads to Cairo ahead of Kushner regional visit
01:45
Katz vows to ‘forcefully’ respond after Hezbollah attack wounds three soldiers
01:41
Israeli rescue team deploys in Colombia after quake
01:23
Huckabee: Trump understands Iran spreads ‘disease of jihadism’
01:15
IDF eliminates Hezbollah commander behind drone attacks on soldiers
00:57
NYC synagogue attack a ‘direct result’ of Mamdani’s incitement—Israeli envoy
00:38
Israel: Talks with Beirut more urgent after Lebanon flare-up
13:10
LA Jewish nonprofit ‘relieved’ after judge blocks Trump freeze of $240 million homeless funding
07:22
Katz moves to transfer Judea and Samaria civilian enforcement to police
07:00
Agudath Israel helps drive Orthodox Jewish turnout at primary elections in St. Louis, Detroit, Minneapolis
05:51
Turkish FM threatens Israel after posing next to map erasing Jewish state
05:13
PMO spokesman calls Qusra incident ‘deplorable,’ stresses Israel is ‘state of law’
05:10
IDF confirms killing of Hamas commander who held Israeli hostages
04:47
Israeli traveler, home from Congo, tests negative for Ebola
04:27
New US measures against Iran will bring unprecedented ‘economic isolation,’ Bessent says
03:05
IDF holds drill in Tel Aviv
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump MBS Saudi Arabia
JNS TV / Straight Up
Is a new Middle East alliance taking shape?
August 16, 2026 06:22 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
At the site of a Nazi massacre, the Jews are forgotten
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
A Netanyahu loss in Israel’s looming election won’t slow the hatred
Ben Cohen